Hello Masters: The Professional Revolution For People With 20+ Years' Experience Is Underway

PARIS, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- What if 20 years' experience finally became a strategic advantage rather than a drag on a CV? This is the challenge taken up by Hello Masters , the first professional social network designed for talents who are in the second phase of their career.

Where experience is a driving force. Far from age clichés, Hello Masters values agility, transmission and impact. Created by Blandine Mercier (former GM at the Marcel agency - Publicis) and Christophe Serret (former CTO, Marcel), the network is aimed at executives, managers, consultants, directors and entrepreneurs who are ready to write a new chapter.

"You don't endure the second half of your career. You steer it." - Blandine Mercier

A future-proof platform

Hello Masters is not just another platform: it's a customized network , with tools adapted to enhanced careers:



A unique algorithm based on skills, not titles

Targeted opportunities : missions, governance, mentoring, advisory boards... Editorial areas to support life transitions:

wealth, retirement, entrepreneurship, starting over, investment, training

Members also have access to premium content (articles, podcasts, webinars), personalized pitches and a "Deals" area with negotiated offers.

Free registration at

A key player of the demographic transition

To mitigate the risk of massive loss of critical skills , Hello Masters works alongside companies, institutions and regions to :



Strengthen intergenerational diversity

Promote senior expertise Build a more sustainable professional pact

"Don't be a quota. Be a driving force."

Taking back control of your story

Hello Masters takes a different approach at career paths: careers can be read in terms of skill clusters and the desire to pass on skills. New dynamics for a new era of work.

About

Launched in September 2024, Hello Masters is a digital network that values expertise, supports transitions and builds a fairer, more inclusive work ecosystem.

Press contact : [email protected / [email protected]

Logo -

SOURCE Hello Masters

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED