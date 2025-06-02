Battery Production Machine Market To Reach USD 19.67 Billion By 2032, Driven By The Rising Demand For Electric Vehicles And Renewable Energy Storage SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|USD 13.31 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 19.67 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 20.10% From 2024 to 2032
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segmentation
| .By Machine – (Slitting machines, Laminators, Stackers, Dryers, Formers)
.By Battery -(Lithium-ion batteries, Lead-acid batteries, Nickel-cadmium batteries, Nickel-metal hydride batteries, Flow batteries)
.By Application – (Automotive industry, Consumer electronics, Energy storage, Marine applications, Medical devices)
Purchase Single User PDF of Battery Production Machine Market Report (20% Discount) @
Battery Production Machine Market Insights: Leading Segments by Machine, Battery Type, and Application in 2023
By Machine
In 2023, dryers led the battery production machine market with a 28.53% share, as moisture extraction is essential in improving battery performance and keeping them in working condition for long period. Players Dürr Group and Hitachi Zosen have entered the market with vacuum-based drying systems, including Durr's ecoDry, to cater to growing demand for lithium-ion batteries.
The stackers segment is set to grow fastest at a 7.24% CAGR, on account of automation and AI facilitated precision layering in battery assembly, aided by notable innovations from Manz AG and Shenzhen Yinghe Technology.
By Battery
In 2023, lithium-ion batteries dominated the battery production machine market with a 63.20% revenue share, driven by soaring demand from EVs, consumer electronics, and energy storage. Leading companies like Tesla and Panasonic expanded gigafactories, while manufacturers such as Wuxi Lead and Manz AG introduced automated, high-throughput equipment.
The flow batteries segment is expected to grow fastest at a 7.85% CAGR, fueled by rising utility-scale renewable energy storage needs and advancements from ESS Inc. and Invinity Energy Systems in modular stack and electrolyte handling machinery.
By Application
In 2023, the automotive sector led the battery production machine market with a 41.50% revenue share, due to the increasing EV production worldwide and expansion of gigafactories by Tesla, Ford, and Volkswagen. Collaborations with equipment manufacturer partners such as Dürr and Siemens are driving automation of lithium-ion battery production.
The consumer electronics segment is set to grow fastest at a 6.55% CAGR, fueled by demand for miniaturized, high-energy batteries in smartphones and wearables, with companies like Panasonic and Manz AG developing precision manufacturing technologies.
Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:
- LG Energy Solutions Ltd. Saft Groupe SA Gelion PLC Sion Power Corporation Johnson Matthey Giner Inc. Lynntech Inc. Ilika Technologies Williams Advanced Engineering Guang Dong Xiaowei New Energy Technology Co. Ltd.
Do y ou h ave a ny s pecific q ueries o r n eed a ny c ustomiz ed r esearch on Battery Production Machine Market ? Submit your inquiry here @
Recent Developments:
- In April 2024, Manz AG divested Tesla Automation including Greatech as well as its Asian subsidiaries in the context of the insolvency, and the income was entered to the estate. In Jul 2024, Kuka obtained an order worth millions for the delivery of 23 friction stir welding systems for EV battery assembly, which enables to join mixed materials energy-efficiently and precisely.
T able o f Contents - Major Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Battery Production Machine Market Segmentation, by Machine
8. Battery Production Machine Market Segmentation, by Battery
9. Battery Production Machine Market Segmentation, by Application
10. Regional Analysis
11. Company Profiles
12. Use Cases and Best Practices
13. ConclusionCONTACT: Contact Us: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- Moonx: Bydfi's On-Chain Trading Engine - A Ticket From CEX To DEX
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
CommentsNo comment