Purecars Joins Toyota & Lexus Canada Programs As An Approved Provider For Digital Advertising

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureCars, the leading provider of digital advertising and marketing technology solutions for dealerships, is proud to announce its inclusion in the Toyota & Lexus Canada Programs as an approved provider of Digital Advertising. These partnerships enable PureCars to support Toyota & Lexus Canada dealers with a comprehensive suite of advertising solutions designed to drive measurable results and enhance customer engagement.

As part of the Toyota & Lexus Canada Programs, PureCars offers a diverse portfolio of products, including:



Paid Media

Paid Social

Display Advertising

Video Advertising

Connected TV/OTT

Local SEO

Enhanced Fixed Ops Solutions Custom Creative Services

“Joining both the Toyota & Lexus Canada programs underscores our commitment to providing dealerships with cutting-edge tools that elevate their marketing efforts,” said Aaron Sheeks, CEO of PureCars.“Our solutions are specifically tailored to help Toyota and Lexus dealers connect with customers more effectively, enhance their digital presence, and ultimately drive greater profitability.”

PureCars' proven expertise in customer data management, advanced advertising solutions, and market analytics has made the company a trusted partner for dealerships across North America for over 17 years. By integrating advanced advertising technologies with deep industry insights, PureCars helps dealerships reduce marketing costs while maximizing sales opportunities and service growth.

With these partnerships, Toyota & Lexus Canada dealers will have access to PureCars' robust digital advertising services, enabling them to deliver highly targeted campaigns and personalized customer experiences across various advertising channels.

To learn more about PureCars and its suite of products, visit .

About PureCars

PureCars helps thousands of dealerships win their markets with solutions that drive more sales and ROs at lower costs. Their unique combination of customer data management, advanced advertising solutions, digital merchandising, and market analytics provides dealers and partners with marketing technology that increases efficiency and profitability. PureCars is a certified digital provider for 17 OEMs in the U.S. and 3 in Canada, maintains compliance with over 40 brands, and serves 65 of the top 100 dealer groups in North America.

Contact:

Kate Colacelli

CMO

...

