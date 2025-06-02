Nutricosmetics Market To Reach USD 17.4 Billion By 2031, Growing At 9.3% CAGR Datam Intelligence

Nutricosmetics Market

Nutricosmetics Market Doubles to USD 17.4 Billion by 2031 on Rising Demand for Beauty-from-Within

- DataM IntelligenceAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global nutricosmetics market is experiencing robust growth, projected to increase from USD 8.5 billion in 2022 to USD 17.4 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. This surge is fueled by rising consumer awareness of the link between nutrition and aesthetic health, leading to increased demand for products that promote beauty from within.Nutricosmetics, encompassing supplements, functional foods, and beverages, are designed to enhance skin, hair, and nail health through nutritional means. Key ingredients such as vitamins, carotenoids, omega-3 fatty acids, collagen peptides, and probiotics are central to these products. The market is segmented by type (supplements, functional food and beverages), application (skincare, haircare, nailcare), and ingredient (vitamins, carotenoids, omega-3 fatty acids, collagen peptides, probiotics, others).Get Detailed Premium Sample PDF:Market Drivers:1. Increasing consumer knowledge about the link between nutrition and skin, hair, and nail health is boosting demand for nutricosmetic products.2. A growing global aging population is driving interest in anti-aging solutions that work from within.3. Consumers are increasingly investing in wellness and preventive care, favoring nutricosmetics over topical treatments alone.4. Digital platforms are making nutricosmetics more accessible, especially in emerging markets.5. Rising preference for natural, organic, and clean-label beauty supplements is reshaping product innovation.6. Innovation in ingredient delivery systems, like nanoencapsulation, is enhancing product efficacy and appeal.7. Social media and celebrity influence are playing a significant role in promoting nutricosmetic products globally.Regional OutlookNorth AmericaNorth America maintains a significant share of the nutricosmetics market, driven by a health-conscious population and a strong presence of key industry players. The region's focus on preventative healthcare and wellness trends contributes to sustained market growth.Asia-PacificAsia-Pacific leads the global market, accounting for over 70% of the market share in 2024. The region's dominance is attributed to traditional beauty practices, increasing disposable incomes, and a growing e-commerce sector facilitating product accessibility.Market Players: Gelita AG, Functionalab, Herbalife Nutrition, Amway, Lucas Meyer Cosmetics, Vitabiotics Ltd., Origo Cosmeceuticals Private Ltd, GNC Holdings Inc, Sabinsa Cosmetics, Robis S.L.Industry Momentum: Mergers, Partnerships, and GrowthThe nutricosmetics sector is witnessing dynamic collaborations and strategic alliances aimed at enhancing technological capabilities and expanding market reach.In February 2025, Lucas Meyer Cosmetics signed a distribution agreement with a European health food chain, enhancing accessibility to their bioactive nutricosmetic ingredients across EU countries.In April 2025, expanded its manufacturing capabilities in India through a joint venture, aiming to meet rising regional demand for beauty-from-within products.Origo Cosmeceuticals Private Ltd. entered into a licensing deal with a biotech firm in South Korea in May 2025, bringing advanced probiotic-based formulations into the nutricosmetics mainstream.GNC Holdings Inc., in early 2025, invested in digital transformation and entered a strategic partnership with an AI-driven personalization platform to offer customized nutricosmetic solutions.Sabinsa Cosmetics launched a collaborative clinical study with a U.S.-based medical university in January 2025, focused on validating the anti-aging benefits of its botanical ingredients.Future OutlookThe nutricosmetics market is poised for continued growth, driven by consumer demand for products that offer both health and aesthetic benefits. As research advances and consumer preferences evolve, the industry is expected to introduce more personalized and effective solutions, solidifying its role in the intersection of nutrition and beauty.Ready to unlock insights into the booming USD 17.4 Billion Nutricosmetics Market?Explore key trends, competitive analysis, and future forecasts driving the beauty-from-within revolution.Get the Full Report Now and stay ahead of the curve with DataM Intelligence.Stay informed with the latest industry insights-start your subscription now:Related Reports:Nutraceuticals Market is expected to reach US$ 684.2 billion by 2031Premium Cosmetics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% by 2031

