Croc Coatings Expands Commercial Flooring Projects Across Northwest

Aeroflight Hanger

Croc Coatings, LLC

Croc Coatings grows commercial flooring with projects for Aeroflight, Syngenta, and Capone's using Penntek Industrial Coatings

- Jim Hobart, Owner of Croc CoatingsPOST FALLS, ID, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Croc Coatings , a provider of residential concrete coatings in North Idaho and Spokane, has expanded its services to include large-scale commercial flooring projects over the past five years. The company, recognized for its work on residential garages, patios, and pool decks using the Penntek Evolution system, now serves a range of commercial clients. Completed projects include a 38,000 square foot hangar for Aeroflight at Spokane International Airport, industrial flooring for Syngenta in Pasco, Washington, the Young Living distillery in Naples, Idaho, a commercial kitchen for Capone's in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and a boat showroom for Hagadone Marine in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.Croc Coatings' commercial projects address the needs of varied industries. At Aeroflight's hangar, the company installed a multi-layer flooring system from Penntek's Industrial Flooring Systems, designed to support the weight of commercial air tankers and resist chemical spills while providing a slip-resistant surface. For Syngenta's Pasco facility, Croc Coatings applied flooring to withstand heavy machinery and chemical exposure in an agricultural research environment. The Young Living distillery in Naples received a seamless coating that balances operational functionality with visual appeal. Capone's restaurant in Coeur d'Alene features a slip-resistant, easy-to-clean kitchen floor suited for high-traffic restaurant settings. The Hagadone Marine showroom has a UV-resistant, chip-resistant floor designed for heavy foot traffic and to complement the display of luxury boats.Jim Hobart, owner of Croc Coatings, stated: Our Penntek systems provide durable flooring for projects like Aeroflight and Capone's, meeting diverse industry needs.Croc Coatings' commercial flooring systems offer flexibility, chemical resistance, and durability for environments such as hangars, research facilities, distilleries, commercial kitchens, and showrooms. The installation process includes diamond grinding with HEPA-filtered vacuums to ensure precise application for each project. The company's commercial installations are backed by a 5-year manufacturer's warranty, while residential projects carry a lifetime warranty.With a team of certified installers and specialized equipment, Croc Coatings has completed over 1,000 projects in the past five years, with commercial flooring becoming a significant part of its operations. The company serves industries including agriculture, hospitality, and retail, providing flooring that supports safety and functionality while maintaining appearance for many years.Croc Coatings continues to offer consultations for businesses interested in commercial flooring solutions. For more information, contact Croc Coatings at 1-208-244-0694 or visit .About Croc Coatings Croc Coatings, based in Post Falls, Idaho, serves North Idaho, Spokane, and Tri-Cities. A Penntek Certified Installer, the company provides concrete coatings for residential and commercial applications. Focusing on quality and efficiency, Croc Coatings adapts its services to meet client needs across various industries.

Croc Coatings Airplane Hanger Floor Transformation

