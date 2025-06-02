Citrus Oil Market To Reach USD 6.8 Billion By 2035, Driven By Natural Product Demand And Wellness Trends FMI

Citrus Oil Market

The citrus oil market is witnessing strong growth driven by rising demand in food, cosmetics, and aromatherapy sectors.

- Nandini Roy ChaudhariNEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global citrus oil market is projected to surge from USD 4.4 billion in 2025 to USD 6.8 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period. This growth reflects a dynamic shift in consumer preferences toward natural and plant-based ingredients, especially in the food, beverage, and personal care industries.The rising inclination toward health-conscious consumption, clean-label products, and functional wellness has significantly fueled the demand for citrus oils. Their widespread use in flavoring, aromatherapy, natural cleaning agents, and cosmetics-combined with increased consumer awareness of their therapeutic properties-is reinforcing the market's upward trajectory.Preview the Latest Trends – Request a Sample Copy:Global Market Growth Driven by Clean-Label Trends and Natural Product DemandThe global citrus oil market is witnessing robust expansion, driven by the rising preference for natural flavoring and fragrance agents, along with increased usage in aromatherapy, functional foods, and natural cosmetics. Derived primarily from citrus fruits such as orange, lemon, and bergamot, these limonene-rich citrus oils offer a wide range of applications in health, wellness, and consumer products.According to recent market insights, growing awareness of therapeutic benefits of citrus extracts, especially in stress relief and immune support, is propelling demand across various sectors. The shift toward clean-label products and organic citrus essential oils in food and personal care formulations is also influencing purchasing behavior globally.Food and Beverage Applications Driving Market RevenueOne of the primary end-use segments for citrus oil is the food and beverage industry. Global demand for cold-pressed citrus essential oils is surging as manufacturers look to replace synthetic additives with natural preservatives from citrus oils. These oils enhance the sensory appeal of juices, flavored beverages, baked goods, and confectionery, offering a dual benefit of flavor and shelf-life enhancement.The growing consumer base for functional foods-products that offer health benefits beyond basic nutrition-is also leveraging citrus oils for their antioxidant and antimicrobial properties. As consumers seek out ingredients they can trust, natural flavoring and fragrance agents like citrus oils are becoming a staple in product development.Cosmetic and Personal Care Segment Sees Rising Citrus Oil IntegrationThe natural cosmetics industry has embraced citrus oil market trends due to its versatility, vibrant aroma, and skin-enhancing properties. Citrus oils are now common in facial cleansers, anti-aging serums, shampoos, and exfoliating scrubs, particularly in formulations positioned as organic or paraben-free.The rising interest in skincare formulations using organic citrus essential oils is closely tied to the growing popularity of“green beauty.” These oils are valued for their astringent, toning, and clarifying effects, making them ideal for oily and acne-prone skin.Moreover, citrus oil consumption in nutraceutical and pharma sectors is climbing steadily. Lemon oil, for example, is known to aid digestion and support detoxification, while orange oil is increasingly explored for its mood-lifting properties in supplement blends.Gain Full Market Perspective – Get the Full Report Today:Aromatherapy and Wellness: Citrus Oils as Emotional Support AgentsCitrus oils have earned a strong reputation in the aromatherapy space due to their uplifting and calming properties. Rising use of citrus oil in aromatherapy products is linked to growing mental health awareness and the popularity of home wellness routines. Whether diffused, added to massage oils, or used in bath blends, these oils are believed to reduce stress, enhance mood, and improve overall well-being.The appeal of volatile oils from citrus peel is further magnified by their broad sensory and therapeutic profile. Bergamot oil, for instance, combines floral and citrus notes and is often used in perfumery and high-end spa products. This growing inclination toward high-purity citrus oils for fragrance and perfumery continues to expand product opportunities in both premium and mass-market categories.Competitive Analysis:The citrus oil market features a mix of multinational corporations, regional distillers, and organic-certified producers.. Key players include Ultra-International B.V., Phoenix Aromas and Essential Oils, LLC, Firmenich SA, Givaudan, Symrise AG, Citrus Oleo, Lionel Hitchen (Essential Oils) Ltd, Bontoux S.A.S., Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd., Mountain Rose Herbs, Inc., although several smaller producers in Italy, India, and Brazil are gaining global prominence through certification-based differentiation.. Competitive strategies focus on supply chain sustainability, premium extraction techniques, and product line diversification.. Brands investing in cold-pressed oils, eco-friendly packaging, and digital traceability are gaining a competitive edge.. Private-label products in aromatherapy and wellness segments are also creating space for niche players.Explore Convenience Food Industry Analysis:Key Segments of the ReportBy Extraction Method:As per Extraction Method, the industry has been categorized into Steam Distilled Method, Cold Pressed Method, and Hydro-Distillation Method.By Fold Type:As per Fold Type, the industry has been categorized into 2-4 Folded, 5-7 Folded, 8-10 Folded, and Above 10 Folded.By End Use:As per End Use, the industry has been categorized into Food & Beverages, Personal Care & Beauty Products, Home Care Products, Aromatherapy, and Health Care Products.By Sales Channel:As per Sales Channel, the industry has been categorized into Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Convenience Store, Other Sales Channel, Company Website, and E-commerce Platform.By Grade Type:As per Grade Type, the industry has been categorized into Deterpented Oil and Terpented Oil.By Source:As per Source, the industry has been categorized into Oranges, Tangerines & Mandarins, Grapefruit, and Lemon & Lime.By Region:Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe Eastern Europe, Balkans & Baltic, Russia & Belarus, Central Asia, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.Explore FMI's related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:Citrus Pectin Market:Citrus Pulp Market:Citrus Water Market:Citrus Yogurt Market:Citrus Flavors Market:About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

