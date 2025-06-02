New Presidency Of European Electricity Industry Sets Out Vision To Drive Europe's Clean, Competitive And Secure Future

- Markus RauramoBRUSSELS, BELGIUM, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Markus Rauramo - CEO of Fortum - takes the reigns as President of Eurelectric , the trade association representing the European electricity industry in Brussels. He is joined by Vice-Presidents Catherine MacGregor - CEO of Engie - and Georgios Stassis – Chairman and CEO of PPC. Together, the new Presidency team brings a united and ambitious vision to anchor clean electrification while strengthening Europe's industrial competitiveness and energy security. They furthermore embark on a new chapter to explore the benefits of the digital transformation and AI for a clean, competitive and secure future.At a time when Europe faces unprecedented geopolitical, economic and environmental challenges, the European electricity sector stands ready to deliver solutions. Climate change is accelerating, industrial competitiveness is under pressure, and Europe's energy and security architecture must evolve. Meanwhile, rapid technological progress - particularly in artificial intelligence and computation - is set to significantly impact the electricity industry and offer major opportunities, but also new challenges.In this context, clean electricity is not just a climate imperative, but a strategic enabler for Europe's industrial renewal, technological leadership and energy independence. Yet, progress on electrification has been uneven and too slow.“This is no time for hesitation. We must electrify to decarbonise, industrialise to compete, and digitalise to lead. Let us match our ambition with action - and build a secure and resilient Europe that leads, not follows, in the age of clean power. Our industry is committed to working closely with our customers to deliver affordable, reliable and clean electricity at scale and at speed” – said the newly elected President Markus Rauramo.To unlock this transformation, the power sector must ensure that Europe's electricity system is not only clean, but also secure, resilient and future-proof. This requires strategic investments in firm and flexible capacity, grid infrastructure, cybersecurity, and diversified supply chains to prepare for extreme weather events, geopolitical risks and evolving threats.“Europe's resilience depends on a secure, decarbonised and reliable power system. In a world of rising uncertainties, energy security requires continuous learning and frequent adaptation. Our industry is fully committed to investing in clean energy and further enhancing cross-border cooperation to safeguard our electricity supply” – said Catherine MacGregor.At the same time, the accelerating digital revolution presents a unique opportunity. Artificial intelligence and digital technologies are already reshaping how electricity is produced, managed and consumed.“Europe's energy system must be future-proofed through intelligent power. As digitalisation and AI reshape the way we produce, manage, and consume electricity, the power sector has a unique opportunity to lead this transformation. By embracing digital innovation, we can position Europe at the forefront of the global clean-tech and AI revolution - while building an energy system that is secure, efficient, and ready for the future” – said Georgios Stassis.Eurelectric's new Presidency team will continue to foster broad consensus within the industry, seek common ground with consumers of all sizes and proactively engage in structured dialogue with policymakers. To support its vision, the new Presidency will initiate state-of-the-art research in the areas of electrification, energy security and digital transformation to inform the debate and support policymakers in their quest to meet new challenges.ENDSNote to Editors:Eurelectric represents the interests of the European electricity industry. We seek to contribute to our industry's competitiveness, provide effective representation in public affairs and promote the role of electricity in the advancement of society.

