A New Kind Of Freedom: Jeff Pegues Joins ALIVE Podcast Network For History-Making Streaming Debut
Renowned for his commanding presence on CBS News and in-depth reporting on justice and national security, Pegues is now shifting gears-challenging what some might consider the gatekeeping status quo of mainstream media.
"This show isn't about sensationalism-it's about substance," says Pegues. "ALIVE gives me the freedom to follow the real story and examine the people and perspectives too often ignored by traditional media."
As the U.S. commemorates Juneteenth, marking the delayed emancipation of enslaved people in America, ALIVE stands as a modern-day declaration-a platform where Black creatives are free to tell their stories, their way.
"We chose Juneteenth on purpose," says ALIVE founder and CEO Angel N. Livas. "ALIVE isn't just a platform- it's a proclamation of creative freedom. It's a safe haven for storytellers to speak truth to power, to shape culture without code-switching or compromise."
"Person of Interest" leads a powerful slate of original content launching with ALIVE's streaming expansion-featuring creators whose work reflects the depth, range, and brilliance of the Black experience.
This next chapter solidifies ALIVE as more than a podcast network. It's a revolution that will be televised. A one-stop destination for curated, culture-rich content that informs, inspires, and ignites.
"I'm thrilled to collaborate with Livas, who is a visionary who believes in and is committed to creating content options for all communities," says Pegues.
Beginning June 19, viewers can stream "Person of Interest" and other newsworthy programming like Pivotal Moment, Minding My Damn Business, Healing Through Conversations among others on Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV. Just search, download, and watch the ALIVE Podcast Network!
For media inquiries please contact: Ashley Todd at [email protected] or to learn more about the ALIVE Podcast Network visit alivepodcastnetwork .
About ALIVE Podcast Network®
The ALIVE Podcast Network® is a Black woman-owned media tech company on a mission to amplify Black voices and reclaim narrative control through podcasting, storytelling, and streaming innovation. Founded by award-winning producer and visionary entrepreneur Angel N. Livas , ALIVE provides a platform where culture meets content-unapologetically.
Launched in 2022, ALIVE distributes over 100 original podcasts through its proprietary app and all major directories, offering creators tools for monetization, visibility, and ownership. In June 2025, ALIVE will launch the first Black woman-owned podcast network to stream across Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV , marking a historic leap in access and visibility for Black storytellers.
From mental health to business, politics to faith-ALIVE curates shows that reflect the depth, range, and brilliance of the Black experience. The network's ecosystem empowers creators to build sustainable brands, while providing global audiences with content that informs, innovates and inspires.
Media Contact:
Ashley Todd
202-666-5877
[email protected]
SOURCE ALIVE Podcast Network
