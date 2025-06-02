KLIMON Dairy-Free Frozen Desserts Are Now Available At Hy-Vee
KLIMON frozen desserts are part of the curated product selection at Hy-Vee HealthMarket –stand-alone stores and dedicated sections within larger Hy-Vee locations that emphasize healthy living. Stores in Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota, Illinois, Nebraska, Kansas and South Dakota will carry a variety of KLIMON pints, including classics Vanilla Boom and Chocolate Meltdown as well as signature KLIMON favorites with mix-ins:
Caramel Brûlée – salted caramel frozen dessert with chocolate cookie crumbs and caramelized sugar swirl
Cherry Bomb – cherry frozen dessert with Bordeaux cherry chunks and cherry swirl
Choco PB Cup– peanut butter frozen desert with mini chocolate chips and fudge swirl
Morning Brew – coffee frozen dessert with real almonds and fudge swirl
Mint Condition – mint frozen dessert with mini chocolate chips and fudge swirl
Ooey Gooey – a Minions-branded treat featuring salted caramel frozen dessert with walnuts, marshmallows and a sweet caramel swirl
"Shoppers consistently recognize Hy-Vee as America's favorite grocery store – it's a natural fit for their Midwest stores to feature the country's premier dairy-free frozen desserts," said Cotraviwat. "KLIMON shares Hy-Vee's commitment to quality, innovation and giving customers what they crave – delicious, sustainable options with zero compromise and ultimate indulgence."
Hy-Vee, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 550 business units across eight Midwestern states with sales of more than $13 billion annually.
Introduced in 2022, KLIMON grew quickly to include new product lines, like Minions-branded pints and non-dairy ice cream sandwiches, which are now available at west coast 7-Eleven locations and MLB's Oracle Park. KLIMON recently launched a plant-based soft-serve frozen dessert and three-gallon scoopable tubs for food service-including restaurants, corporate and college campuses, theme parks, sports and other entertainment venues.
About KLIMON
KLIMON ("NO MILK" backwards) makes 100% plant-based, dairy-free products that meet today's consumer preferences with zero compromise on great taste, inspiring the brand motto "No Dairy. No Difference." KLIMON's award-winning, ultra creamy frozen desserts – made from a proprietary blend of pea protein, coconut oil and tapioca – include pints and sandwiches in more than a dozen flavors that are naturally flavored, sweetened with sugar and contain a variety of delicious mix-ins. Launched in 2022, KLIMON products are sold across the nation in grocers like Stop & Shop, Winn-Dixie and Stater Brothers. For more information, visit . KLIMON is a Jaback Group brand.
Media Contact: Susan Goodell Gouard
[email protected]
443.695.5500
