Liberation Labs Is Now Liberation Bioindustries

RICHMOND, Ind., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberation Labs has a new name and brand – Liberation Bioindustries . The name and brand refresh better reflect the company's position as a global, commercial-scale, contract biomanufacturer. The company's first precision fermentation plant is scheduled to begin operations in Richmond, Indiana in early 2026, and a second site in Saudi Arabia is in the feasibility stage of planning.

“As we move from concept to completion, the 'Labs' part of Liberation Labs felt unnecessarily limiting, if not outright confusing,” said Mark Warner, founder and CEO of Liberation Bioindustries.“After all, the world is full of amazing biotechnologies that are at lab scale – we're building the next generation of industrial biomanufacturing facilities to bring those products to market.”

The new name,“Liberation Bioindustries,” is meant to evoke a company both operating at scale and supporting multiple industries, including food, pharmaceutical, ingredients and industrial products. The new brand, including colors, fonts, imagery and a website, is meant to connect to a company whose culture is built around common-sense, experience, engineering and accountability, while driven by a spirit of innovation, future-forward thinking and partnership.

Liberation Bioindustries is in the late stages of constructing its first commercial-scale, purpose-built, precision fermentation biomanufacturing facility with a capacity of 600,000 liters and a fully dedicated downstream process (DSP). The plant will produce a range of bio-based materials, including building block ingredients for food, chemicals and other industrial products at a scale and cost that will fill a pressing need among both new and established consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies and other industrial manufacturers.

In May, the company announced it will produce commercial scale volumes of ViviteinTM BLG, a dairy protein for Dutch ingredients startup Vivici. In April, Liberation Bioindustries announced a strategic partnership with Topian, NEOM's food company, to design and develop an advanced precision fermentation facility in Saudi Arabia. Planning for this project is expected to begin in the second half of 2025.

The company made the announcement in conjunction with its sponsorship of, and participation in, the Future Food-Tech event taking place in Chicago this week.

Liberation Bioindustries is commercializing precision fermentation with a global network of purpose-built manufacturing facilities that enable the next wave of biotechnology advancements to produce bio-based consumer products at scale. We combine modern technology with fit-for-purpose design to bring reliable and cost-effective solutions that meet customer demand across the world. Our flagship facility in Richmond, Indiana is expected to begin production in 2026 and we have begun a feasibility study for a second plant in Saudi Arabia. More information is available at .

