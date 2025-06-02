ASUS Wins 41 Prestigious Red Dot Design Awards For Product Design 2025, Showcasing World-Class Excellence
|2025 Red Dot Design Awards for Product Design Winners
| Accessories
|ASUS Master Thunderbolt 5 Dock DC510
|ROG SLASH Backpack series
| Displays
|ROG Swift OLED 27/32 series
|ProArt Display PA27UCGE/PA32UCE
|ProArt Display OLED 32/27 series
|ZenScreen Duo OLED MQ149CD
|ZenScreen Smart MS27UC/ MS32UC
|Networking
|RT-BE58 Go
|PC cases
|ProArt PA401
|Storage
|ASUS Cobble Enclosure
| Gaming PCs
|ASUS TUF Gaming T5 series
|ROG G7 series
| Commercial laptops
|ASUS ExpertBook P5 series - P5405
|ASUS ExpertBook P3 series
|ASUS ExpertBook P1 series
|ASUS ExpertBook B3 series
|ASUS ExpertBook B5 series
|ASUS Chromebook CX1 series
|ASUS ExpertBook B1 series
| All-in-one PCs
|ASUS AiO VM6 Series
|ASUS ExpertCenter AiO P4 series
| Gaming laptops
|ASUS TUF Gaming A14 (FA401)
|ROG FLOW Z13 (GZ302)
|ROG Strix Scar 16/18 G16/18
| Consumer laptops
|ASUS Vivobook 14/16 Flip
|ASUS Vivobook Classic series
|ASUS V16
|ASUS Zenbook S 14/16 (UX5406/UX5606)
|ASUS Zenbook A14 (2025)
| Smartphones
|Zenfone 12 Ultra
|ROG PHONE 9
|ROG PHONE 9 Pro
|Mini PCs
|ASUS ExpertCenter PN54
| ASUS NUC
|ASUS NUC 15 Pro
|ASUS NUC 15 Pro+
| Peripherals
|ROG Azoth Extreme
|ROG Harpe Ace Extreme
|Motherboards
|ProArt Z890-CREATOR WIFI
| Graphics cards
|ROG Astral RTX 50 series
|ROG Astral LC RTX 50 series
|TUF Gaming RTX 50 series
NOTES TO EDITORS
ASUS Laptops: href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="">
ASUS Business Laptops: href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="">
ASUS Gaming Laptops: href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="">
ASUS Gaming Desktops:
ASUS Pressroom:
ASUS Canada Facebook:
ASUS Canada Instagram:
ASUS Canada YouTube:
ASUS Global X (Twitter):
About ASUS
ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available atCONTACT: PRESS CONTACTS Media Relations ASUS Canada ... Redoine Taoussi Public Relations Manager ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- Moonx: Bydfi's On-Chain Trading Engine - A Ticket From CEX To DEX
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
CommentsNo comment