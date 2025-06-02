Foremost Clean Energy Strengthens Leadership Team With Appointment Of Cameron Mackay As Vice President Of Exploration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --) () (“” or the“”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Cameron MacKay as Vice President of Exploration effective June 01, 2025. Mr. MacKay is a seasoned uranium exploration executive with over a decade of experience and a track record of uranium discovery in the Athabasca Basin.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Cameron to Foremost's leadership team ," said Jason Barnard, President and CEO of Foremost Clean Energy. " Cameron's proven ability to identify and test high-potential exploration targets will be invaluable as we execute on our ambitious strategy to actively explore our unique portfolio of 10 uranium exploration properties in the Athabasca Basin. Cameron's deep understanding of high-grade uranium mineralized systems will be instrumental as we evaluate and advance our projects – including our recent exploration success at the Hatchet Lake property, where we encountered multiple intersections of uranium mineralization. ”

Having previously held senior roles responsible for uranium exploration efforts in the Athabasca Basin region, Mr. MacKay has demonstrated exploration excellence through his involvement in multiple uranium discoveries and the advancement of early-stage exploration properties through to the resource delineation stage. Mr. MacKay also brings previous experience with Hudbay Minerals Inc., an $3.5 billion NYSE-listed diversified mining company, where he contributed to base metals development programs across several commodities. Mr. MacKay holds an M.Sc. in Geology from the University of Saskatchewan and maintains professional standing with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan (APEGS).

With this addition to its executive team, Foremost is advancing its business strategy to position the company to capitalize on growing global demand for uranium at a time when nuclear power continues to rise as a leading clean energy solution. The Company believes Mr. MacKay's technical expertise and discovery-focused approach will significantly enhance its exploration capabilities, regional expertise, and operational experience.

About Foremost

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) (WKN: A3DCC8) is a rapidly growing North American uranium and lithium exploration company. The Company holds an option from Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison”) to earn up to a 70% interest in 10 prospective uranium properties (with the exception of the Hatchet Lake, where Foremost is able to earn up to 51%), spanning over 330,000 acres in the prolific, uranium-rich Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan. As the demand for carbon-free energy continues to accelerate, domestically mined uranium and lithium are poised for dynamic growth, playing an important role in the future of clean energy. Foremost's uranium projects are at different stages of exploration, from grassroots to those with significant historical exploration and drill-ready targets. The Company's mission is to make significant discoveries alongside and in collaboration with Denison through systematic and disciplined exploration programs.

Foremost also has a portfolio of lithium projects at varying stages of development, which are located across 55,000+ acres in Manitoba and Quebec. For further information, please visit the Company's website at .

