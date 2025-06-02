Regional Leader To Partner With Ambassador Enterprises As Strategic Consultant

The collaboration is poised to enhance Ambassador's vision for community flourishing and impact across education, nonprofit, and private sectors.

- Dr. Sherilyn EmbertonFORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ambassador Enterprises (AE), a legacy-minded enterprise committed to better community, is pleased to announce that Dr. Sherilyn Emberton , President Emeritus of Huntington University , will serve as a Strategic Consultant to the organization.Sherilyn brings over thirty years of leadership experience in higher education, community development, and establishing strategic partnerships to AE. Her tenure includes managing strategic institutional growth, increasing university enrollment, spearheading impactful fundraising initiatives, and launching innovative academic programs. Her extensive experience in community engagement, nonprofit leadership, and regional development uniquely equips her to make significant contributions to AE's initiatives.“We are excited and grateful to welcome Dr. Emberton to our team,” said Jeff Albert, CEO, Ambassador Enterprises.“Her exceptional track record in building community relationships, cultivating innovative partnerships, and driving transformative growth will be essential to our endeavor to create lasting impact.”Dr. Emberton's leadership and experience will strengthen AE's initiatives, provide strategic guidance, and build relationships with key stakeholders. Her ability to connect business, education, and nonprofit sectors will enhance AE's influence and mission in creating sustainable change through innovative, purpose-driven investments.“I am honored to work with AE and contribute to their important work in partnering to build thriving communities,” said Emberton. Throughout my career, I've seen how private equity, when guided by purpose and values, can be a powerful catalyst for community transformation. AE's commitment to intentional investing aligns deeply with my convictions-stewarding capital not only for financial return but for human flourishing. In this new role, I hope to help AE amplify its impact by connecting resources with mission-driven partners who share a vision for sustainable, values-based growth.”Dr. Emberton has been and continues to be an active board member in many organizations, demonstrating her commitment to regional economic development, community engagement, and strategic relationship building. Her partnership will enhance AE's capacity to create meaningful change across Northeast Indiana.About Ambassador EnterprisesAmbassador Enterprises, a legacy-minded enterprise investing for the glory of God and for three returns-financial, cultural, and eternal-engages with leaders committed to creating lasting, positive impact on people, organizations, and communities. Ambassador Enterprises and its platform companies account for over $2.2 billion in annualized revenue and 5,000 employees committed to cultivating a legacy rooted in people, partners, and performance.Visit Ambassador-Enterprises to learn more.###

Ringo Santiago

Ambassador Enterprises

+1 260-487-4000

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.