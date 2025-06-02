Cruise Market Report 2025: Size, Trends, And Growth Insights For Global Expansion

Cruise Global Market Report 2025

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Projected Market Size Of The Cruise Market?

The latest release from the Business Research Company reveals a rapidly growing cruise market, expected to increase from $7.82 billion in 2024 to $8.82 billion in 2025. This projected growth, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.7%, is credited to various factors such as the improving economic conditions, demographic shifts, evolving travel preferences, stricter regulations and safety standards, and heightened health and safety concerns.

What Is The Future Outlook For The Cruise Market Size?

Continuing this trajectory of accelerated growth, the cruise market size is projected to reach $14.13 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 12.5%. The forecast period promises an increasing focus on sustainable tourism, enhancements in health and safety protocols, expansion in emerging economies' markets, upsurge in demand for experiential and themed cruises, and shifts in regulatory environments and incentives. The forecast period will also witness trends such as sustainability and eco-friendly practices, technological advancements, diversified destinations, luxury and experiential travel, family and multigenerational travel, customization, and personalization.

What Is Propelling The Cruise Market Growth?

A notable driver for growth in the cruise market is the rise in preference for luxury travel. The term "luxury travel" signifies premium and exclusive experiences, services, and accommodations for affluent travelers seeking exceptional comfort and sophistication. Luxury travelers, in their pursuit of unique and transformational experiences, explore off-the-beaten-path destinations, seek authenticity, and engage in activities that broaden personal insights. Cruises in luxury travel introduce a unique blend of luxury accommodations, experiences, gourmet dining, and immersive travel experiences, often in exotic locales. These provide a luxurious and all-inclusive vacation alternative, propelling the growth of the cruise market.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Cruise Market?

Innovation and sustainable strategies are key to sustaining growth in the cruise market, as evidenced by industry leaders developing eco-friendly options such as LNG-powered cruises. These cruises are designed to reduce environmental impact and emissions, using cleaner liquefied natural gas fuel as their primary fuel source. LNG-powered cruise ships offer increased energy efficiency and the potential for reduced fuel costs in the long term, making them a sustainable and economical cruise option.

Who Are The Significant Players In The Cruise Market Scenario?

Key players in the cruise market include TUI Group, MSC Cruises SA, Carnival Corporation & plc, Royal Caribbean Group, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, Disney Cruise Line, Hurtigruten Group, Windstar Cruises, Grand Circle Cruise Line, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Oceania Cruises Inc, Genting Hong Kong Limited, CroisiEurope, Compagnie du Ponant, Uniworld Boutique River Cruises, Tauck River Cruises, Viking River Cruises Inc, Seabourn Cruise Line, Fred Olsen Cruise Lines Ltd, Crystal Cruises Inc, Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, Azamara Cruises, American Cruise Lines Inc, Paul Gauguin Cruises, SeaDream Yacht Club, Avalon Waterways, AmaWaterways, Island Queen Cruises, Silversea Cruises Ltd, Luxury Cruise Connections.

What Is The Sectional Segmentation Of The Cruise Market?

The market for cruises is categorized based on various factors:

- By Type: Ocean Cruises, River Cruises

- By Size: Small, Mid, Large

- By Application: Transportation, Entertainment, Other Applications

- Further subsegments include Luxury Ocean Cruises, Expedition Cruises, Contemporary Cruises, Premium Cruises, Themed Cruises Adventure, Wellness, Luxury River Cruises, Boutique River Cruises, Small Ship Cruises, Family-Oriented River Cruises, and Themed River Cruises Wine, Culinary.

What Does The Regional Landscape Of The Cruise Market Look Like?

In 2024, North America was the largest region for the cruise market. Other regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa, with individual country analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

