Errol Musk Calls PM Modi 'Fantastic' Leader, Hails India's Rise As Fourth Largest GDP

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) Errol Musk, father of American billionaire Elon Musk, on Monday described PM Modi as a“fantastic” leader, under whose stewardship India is consistently climbing the ladder to become 'Vishwaguru'.

Errol Musk, father of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, is currently on a visit to India.

In an exclusive interaction with IANS, Errol Musk lauded India's rise to prominence under the Modi government and said that the world has a great deal to learn from India.

He said that India has already become a world power, and its growing GDP is a sign of its rising stature.

“India is a world power. When you have the fourth-largest GDP in the world, you're a world power, whether you like it or not. India has a very humble approach to these things, which is rather nice, nicer than other places that push themselves. I would say India has a great deal to contribute to the world," he told IANS.

When asked about his opinion on PM Modi, Errol Musk said,“he is a fantastic leader. He is one of the best leaders in the world at the moment. It's always a pleasure to see him on television.”

Notably, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in its recent World Economic Outlook (WEO) report, has stated that India is set to become fourth fourth-largest economy in the world, with a GDP of $4.19 trillion in 2025, ahead of Japan.

Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk, is currently in India for a visit, focused on accelerating the nation's green technology and EV charging infrastructure development.

The 79-year-old patriarch of the Musk family also shared his views on the ongoing India-Pakistan hostilities and said that 'if it is Pakistan causing the trouble, something needs to be done about it'.

He also called for bringing an end to the miseries of Kashmiri residents living under the scourge of terrorism.