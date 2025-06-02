Gauff And Andreeva Sweep Into French Open Quarters

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: Coco Gauff reached a fifth straight French Open quarter-final and was joined in the last eight by Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva, with Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic also seeking last-eight spots Monday.

World number two Gauff brushed Russian 20th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova aside 6-0, 7-5 to step up her pursuit of a first Roland Garros crown, and second Grand Slam title.

"It was tough. The whole match I think I played well to be honest," said Gauff, a losing finalist in Paris in 2022.

Former US Open champion Gauff will play reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys or unseeded Hailey Baptiste in an all-American quarter-final.

Sixth seed Andreeva also moved through in straight sets as she cut short an attempted fightback by hitting partner and ex-compatriot Daria Kasatkina to advance 6-3, 7-5.

Kasatkina, ranked 17, is now playing for Australia after switching allegiance from her native Russia.

"It was a hell of a match," said Andreeva.

"Honestly I'm so so happy I won, I hate playing against her, we practise a lot and even practice is a torture for me."



She is through to her second major quarter-final, having reached the last four at Roland Garros 12 months ago when she knocked out Aryna Sabalenka.

The 18-year-old Andreeva is the youngest woman to reach back-to-back Roland Garros quarter-finals since Martina Hingis in 1997-98.

She next plays either third-ranked American Jessica Pegula or France's last remaining player in Paris, Lois Boisson.

World number 361 Boisson is the lowest-ranked competitor left in the draw.

"Obviously... (Boisson's) going to have some crazy support," said 2024 US Open runner-up Pegula.

"I think it will be fun. It will be cool to be a part of that."

Sinner and Djokovic in action

Sinner will seek to light up the night session as the top seed clashes with Andrey Rublev, and 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic will renew his rivalry with Cameron Norrie.

Last year's runner-up Alexander Zverev also takes to the court against Tallon Griekspoor.

Italy's Sinner will look to continue his quest to make it three Grand Slam titles in a row when he takes on Russian 17th seed Rublev.

The pair have met nine times in their career with Sinner holding the edge with six wins to three, but the former world number five emerged the victor in their only previous meeting at Roland Garros at the same stage in 2022.

Sinner retired injured from that encounter but should come into Monday's headline match in fine nick after limiting his time on court so far this tournament by winning all his matches in straight sets.

However, his opponent has spent even less time playing after receiving a walkover past France's Arthur Fils in the third round.

"I have to be very careful. Andrey is an incredible player. I have to be focused. He's rested. So let's see what's coming," said Sinner.

Djokovic, a three-time French Open winner, will have the chance to rack up 100 victories at Roland Garros when he faces Britain's Norrie.

The 38-year-old Serb sits on a 99-16 win/loss record at the major where he has enjoyed the least success in terms of titles.

"Just that stat alone for me in terms of longevity, something that particularly in the last maybe five to seven years, I was looking forward to try to extend my career," said Djokovic.

"To try to be playing on the highest level for as long as I possibly can, regardless of the age. And that's what's happening, so I can't be happier than that."

Djokovic beat 81st-ranked Norrie in three sets earlier this month on the red dirt in Geneva on his way to securing a century of ATP titles.