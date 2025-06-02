Amir Sends Written Message To Amir Of Kuwait
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a written message to the Amir of the State of Kuwait HH Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, pertaining to the deep-rooted fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to further support and develop them.
The message was handed by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, during a meeting with the Amir of the State of Kuwait at Al Bayan Palace on Monday.
The Prime Minister conveyed HH the Amir's greetings and wishes of good health and happiness to HH the Amir of the State of Kuwait, and continued progress and prosperity for the people of the State of Kuwait.
For his part, HH the Amir of the State of Kuwait entrusted the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs with his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing him good health and happiness, and the Qatari people further development and growth.
