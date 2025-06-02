Crown Prince Of Kuwait Receives Prime Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Crown Prince of the sisterly State of Kuwait HH Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received today at Bayan Palace Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, on the sidelines of the 164th session of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Ministerial Council, which was held in Kuwait City.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the strong fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, and discussed issues of common interest.