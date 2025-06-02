Chronic Insomnia Market Growth Projections 2023-2032: Delveinsight Analysis Janssen Research & Development, Takeda

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Chronic Insomnia Companies in the market include - Janssen Research & Development, Takeda, and others.

The Chronic Insomnia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Chronic Insomnia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Chronic Insomnia market dynamics.

DelveInsight's “Chronic Insomnia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Chronic Insomnia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Chronic Insomnia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Chronic Insomnia Market Report:



The Chronic Insomnia market size was valued ~USD 333 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

Among the seven major markets (7MM), the United States represented 67.3% of the total market size for Chronic Insomnia in 2021.

In the 7 MM countries, there will be 5,697,127 cases of chronic insomnia that have been diagnosed as of 2021

Age plays a significant role in how the disease develops. The age group of 20 to 29 years saw the highest number of cases in the US in 2021 with 474,746. Following this, there were 421,996 instances in the US for each of the age groups of 30-39 and 40-49 years

France had the greatest diagnosed prevalence of chronic insomnia among the European nations, with 890,539 cases. Germany came in second with 407,108 cases in 2021

Germany reported 207,625 instances of chronic insomnia in females and 199,483 cases in men among the EU5 nations in 2021

The Chronic Insomnia epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Chronic Insomnia is more prominent in females in comparison to males

Chronic Insomnia Overview

Chronic insomnia is a long-term sleep disorder characterized by difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep, or waking up too early, occurring at least three times a week for three months or more. It leads to daytime fatigue, impaired concentration, mood disturbances, and reduced quality of life. Causes can include stress, medical conditions, medications, or poor sleep habits.

Chronic Insomnia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Chronic Insomnia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Chronic Insomnia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Chronic Insomnia

Prevalent Cases of Chronic Insomnia by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Chronic Insomnia Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Chronic Insomnia

Chronic Insomnia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Chronic Insomnia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Chronic Insomnia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Chronic Insomnia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Chronic Insomnia Therapies and Key Companies



Seltorexant: Janssen Research & Development Ramelteon and zolpidem: Takeda

Chronic Insomnia Market Drivers



Increasing Prevalence Personalization of therapies

Chronic Insomnia Market Barriers



Issues with diagnosis and poor knowledge

Use of off-label drugs High economic burden

Scope of the Chronic Insomnia Market Report



Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Chronic Insomnia Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Insomnia current marketed and Chronic Insomnia emerging therapies

Chronic Insomnia Market Dynamics: Chronic Insomnia market drivers and Chronic Insomnia market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Chronic Insomnia Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Chronic Insomnia Market Access and Reimbursement

