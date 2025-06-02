Gaza Death Toll To 54,470, Israeli Strikes Ongoing

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Gaza Strip, June 2 (Petra) – Fifty-two people were killed and 503 injured in the last 24 hours in the ongoing Israeli war in the Gaza Strip, the Gaza Ministry of Health said Monday.That took the death toll since the Israeli aggression began on October 7, 2023, to 54,470, and the total number of injuries soared to 124,693, including 4,201 deaths and 12,652 injuries since Israel ended a ceasefire on March 18, it said in its daily report.The ministry said many victims remained under rubble or on roads, inaccessible by ambulances and civil defense crews.