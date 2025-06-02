Unemployment Rate Drops To 21.3 Percent In Q1 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 2 (Petra) – The Kingdom's unemployment rate fell by 0.1 percentage points during the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, reaching 21.3 percent, according to a report issued Monday by the Department of Statistics. Over a three-year span, the unemployment rate declined by 1.5 percentage points compared to the first quarter of 2022.The report showed that unemployment among males stood at 18.6 percent, while the rate for females was significantly higher at 31.2 percent during the first quarter of this year.Among the population aged 23 and above, the employment rate reached 31 percent. The report noted that 60 percent of employed males were concentrated in the 20–39 age group, compared to 58.2 percent of females in the same demographic.Workers with educational qualifications below the secondary level comprised 46.3 percent of the employed population. Those with secondary education made up 10.3 percent, while individuals holding qualifications higher than secondary education accounted for 43 percent.Paid employment made up the vast majority of total employment at 86.8 percent 84.8 percent for males and 95.4 percent for females.The data also revealed a decrease in the proportion of expatriate workers, falling to 44 percent of the total employed population in the first quarter of 2025, down from 44.7 percent during the same period last year.