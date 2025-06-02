Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UN Chief: Killing Palestinians In Aid Centers Unacceptable


2025-06-02 09:08:51
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


New York, May 2 (Petra) – United Nayions Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday he was shocked at reports that Palestinians in the Gaza Strip were killed or injured while trying to get food aid.
"It is unacceptable that Palestinians risk their lives for food," he said in a statement on his behalf, calling for an immediate independent investigation into such incidents to hold perpetrators accountable.
The UN Chief said Israel has clear obligations under international humanitarian law to authorize and facilitate the unimpeded reentry of aid to meet the massive needs in Gaza immediately.
He also said the United Nations must be allowed to work safely and securely, with full respect of humanitarian principles.

