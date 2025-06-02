403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Chief: Killing Palestinians In Aid Centers Unacceptable
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
New York, May 2 (Petra) – United Nayions Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday he was shocked at reports that Palestinians in the Gaza Strip were killed or injured while trying to get food aid.
"It is unacceptable that Palestinians risk their lives for food," he said in a statement on his behalf, calling for an immediate independent investigation into such incidents to hold perpetrators accountable.
The UN Chief said Israel has clear obligations under international humanitarian law to authorize and facilitate the unimpeded reentry of aid to meet the massive needs in Gaza immediately.
He also said the United Nations must be allowed to work safely and securely, with full respect of humanitarian principles.
New York, May 2 (Petra) – United Nayions Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday he was shocked at reports that Palestinians in the Gaza Strip were killed or injured while trying to get food aid.
"It is unacceptable that Palestinians risk their lives for food," he said in a statement on his behalf, calling for an immediate independent investigation into such incidents to hold perpetrators accountable.
The UN Chief said Israel has clear obligations under international humanitarian law to authorize and facilitate the unimpeded reentry of aid to meet the massive needs in Gaza immediately.
He also said the United Nations must be allowed to work safely and securely, with full respect of humanitarian principles.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- Whale.Io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils“Wager & Earn” Campaign And Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
CommentsNo comment