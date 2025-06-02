June 2-8, 2025 Is Medicare Fraud Prevention Week

The Massachusetts Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) Program Urges Beneficiaries to Protect, Detect, and Report Medicare Fraud.

LAWRENCE, Mass., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Massachusetts Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) Program joins the national observance of Medicare Fraud Prevention Week, taking place June 2 through June 8, 2025. This weeklong initiative raises awareness of Medicare fraud and empowers beneficiaries across the Commonwealth to take an active role in protecting themselves and their healthcare benefits.

" Medicare fraud costs $60 billion annually and can have devastating health-related outcomes." said Lucilia Prates, MA SMP Program Statewide Director.

"It harms the Medicare program, and costs beneficiaries time, health, and compromises their medical identities."

Throughout the week, MA SMP will host virtual workshops, community presentations, and social media campaigns to equip Massachusetts beneficiaries with the tools they need to:



Protect their Medicare number like a credit card

Detect suspicious charges on their Medicare Summary Notices or Explanation of Benefits and Report potential fraud to the MA SMP Program at 800-892-0890

The MA SMP Program recommends that beneficiaries keep track of all medical encounters, services, and prescriptions by using a free personal healthcare journal, My Health Care Tracker . For a free tracker call the MA SMP Program or download the newly released SMP Medicare Tracker app in the App Store.

Take action this week! We all have an active role in preventing, detecting, and reporting Medicare errors, fraud, and abuse. For further information and/or to report fraud call the Massachusetts Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) Program at (800) 892-0890 or visit masmp.

The Massachusetts Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) Program is a federally funded initiative that helps Medicare beneficiaries, their families, and caregivers prevent, detect, and report healthcare fraud, errors, and abuse. MA SMP Program is a program under the leadership of AgeSpan and operates statewide in partnership with local organizations and mainstream agencies.

Disclaimer: This publication is supported by the Administration for Community Living (ACL), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $613,506.00 with 100% funding by ACL/HHS. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by ACL/HHS, or the U.S. Government.

