Brightspeed Announces Leadership Transition To Take Company Through Next Phase Of Transformation

Chief Executive Officer Tom Maguire to Retire; Continues as Advisor and Member of Board of Directors

Michel Combes Appointed Executive Chairman of the Board and Acting CEO

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightspeed, the nation's third-largest fiber broadband builder, today announced a leadership transition to drive the next phase in the company's transformation to a high-growth fiber business. Tom Maguire is retiring from his role as chief executive officer and Michel Combes, Chairman of the Board, has been appointed Executive Chairman of the Board and acting CEO, effective June 1, 2025. Maguire will continue as an advisor and remain a member of the Board of Directors.

Combes brings a breadth of telecommunications leadership experience, coupled with unique insight into Brightspeed's business and growth trajectory. Most recently, Combes served as CEO of Softbank Group International and Sprint, in addition to CEO roles at Altice Group, Alcatel-Lucent and Vodafone Europe.

"I've been on the journey with Brightspeed for some time, first as an advisor then as Board member and chairman," said Combes. "I believe in this business and this team and know we are on the right path to transform to a high-growth fiber business, with a clear plan for more than five million fiber passings. Brightspeed has tremendous opportunity ahead, and I'm privileged to get to step into a more active role with the leadership team. I'd like to thank Tom both for his leadership and for the results and momentum he helped drive to set us up for this next phase of our growth."

"Leading Brightspeed has been the absolute highlight of my career, and I'm pleased to continue supporting the company as a member of the Board," said Maguire. "I'm incredibly proud of the efficient network we have built and are continuing to scale to get more people connected to the best technology out there. Michel is well-positioned to continue the transformation already underway."

About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 7.3 million homes and businesses. Our 4,000 employees are committed to building a future where more communities benefit from a more connected life, deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes being connected as simple as it should be. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Brightspeed

