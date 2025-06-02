Azerbaijan's Baku To Host Int'l Conference Imperial Structure: Ideological Colonialism And Reality

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)An international scientific conference on the topic "Imperial structure: ideologies of colonialism and reality" will be held in the capital of Azerbaijan, with the organization of the Baku Initiative Group on June 3, Trend reports.

This is the first international conference with the participation of scientists specializing in the field of decolonization and working in various UN structures.

The scientific conference will be attended by experienced UN experts in the field of decolonization, famous scientists working in former and current colonies of France, recognized experts in the field of international law, as well as ambassadors of foreign countries accredited in Azerbaijan, and MPs.

The event will include an in-depth scientific and methodological analysis of the grave consequences of colonial policy, methods of discrimination applied to peoples under the oppression of colonial states, as well as political, economic and cultural restrictions - components of neocolonialism, and the policy of deliberate destruction of national identity.

The obstacles created by colonial powers on the way to completing the process of decolonization, as provided for by international law and UN resolutions, as well as the use of existing opportunities within international organizations, the implementation of effective mechanisms, and ways to eliminate systemic inequalities at the level of international institutions will be discussed.

On the second day of the visit, the participants will give lectures to the faculty and students at ADA University and the Azerbaijan University of Languages ​​on the topic "Continuation of Colonial Thinking in the Modern System of International Relations".