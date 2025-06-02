Eid Weather Alert: Scorching Heat In Plains, Rain Forecast For KP's Upper Regions Including Swat, Chitral, Dir

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) As Eid approaches, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a mixed weather forecast for different parts of the country.

While much of the country's plains are expected to remain under the grip of intense heat, the northern and upper regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), including Swat, Dir, Chitral, and Kohistan, are likely to experience rain and thunderstorms.

According to the PMD, strong winds and rainfall are expected to begin this evening in the upper parts of the country, with the wet spell likely to continue from June 2 to June 5.

The advisory particularly highlights June 3 and 4 as key days when rain and gusty winds may affect KP, Islamabad, upper and central Punjab, and parts of Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

“Tourists and travelers heading to KP's hill stations are advised to exercise caution,” the department warned, adding that weak infrastructure could be damaged during heavy rain or strong winds.

The rainfall may bring a welcome break from the sweltering heat, but it could also trigger localized flooding, landslides, or road blockages in hilly areas.

The PMD has urged local authorities to remain vigilant and to ensure the safety of residents and visitors during the holiday period.

Meanwhile, lowland and southern regions of the country-including parts of Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan-are expected to experience extreme temperatures throughout Eid, with little to no chance of rainfall.

“The contrast between plains and upper regions will be sharp during Eid. While the mountains cool off under showers, cities like Lahore, Multan, and Karachi may see daytime temperatures exceeding 40°C,” a PMD official said.

As thousands of families plan trips to northern areas during the Eid holidays, weather experts emphasise the importance of monitoring forecasts and staying updated on road and travel conditions.