President Ilham Aliyev Receives Pakistan's Minister For Petroleum
During the conversation, the sides recalled the recent trilateral meeting held in Lachin between the Presidents of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and the Prime Minister of Pakistan, describing the event as a demonstration of brotherhood and solidarity among the three countries.
They commended the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan across all sectors and emphasized that bilateral cooperation also covers the energy sector.
Both sides touched upon the importance of the 30th Anniversary International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition and the 13th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition, held as part of the Baku Energy Week, praising the role of these important events in expanding global cooperation in the energy sector.
The discussion focused on the prospects for mutual cooperation in energy and renewable energy fields.
Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik invited Azerbaijani companies to explore opportunities within Pakistan's energy sector.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- Moonx: Bydfi's On-Chain Trading Engine - A Ticket From CEX To DEX
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
CommentsNo comment