Exhibition 'Western Azerbaijan In Cultural Memory' Opens In Ankara

A grand opening of the art exhibition "Western Azerbaijan in Cultural Memory" has taken place at Ankara State Museum of Fine Arts in Turkiye, Azernews reports.

The exhibition is dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the birth of the outstanding artist, the founder of realistic painting in national fine art Mirza Gadim Iravani (1825-1875).

The event was jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Turkiye's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Ankara, the Azerbaijan National Art Museum as well as the Ankara State Museum of Fine Arts

The opening ceremony was attended by a delegation led by Azerbaijan's Deputy Culture Minister Saadet Yusifova, representatives of the Turkiye's Ministry of Culture and Tourism as well as the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY).

Welcoming speeches were made by Azerbaijan's Deputy Culture Minister Saadet Yusifova and Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism of Turkiye Serdar Çam.

In their remarks, they emphasized the exceptional significance of Mirza Gadim Iravani's heritage in the development of Azerbaijani fine arts, and also noted the importance of preserving historical memory and promoting cultural values ​​through such exhibitions.

Director of the Azerbaijan National Art Museum Shirin Malikova spoke about the concept of the exhibition and the exposition, which presents about 40 unique works from the museum collection.

Among them are graphic portraits of Mirza Gadim Iravani, as well as reproductions of wall panels that once adorned the Sardar Palace in Iravan.

With the help of artificial intelligence technologies, the enchanting interior of the palace itself was recreated, which allowed viewers to immerse themselves more deeply in the atmosphere of the era.

The exhibition also includes paintings by artists I. Zankovsky and N. Grushev, who captured Iravan in their works, a series of works "Refugees" by the outstanding painter Behruz Kangarli, portrait works by People's Artist Huseyn Aliyev, as well as examples of decorative and applied art reflecting the exquisite atmosphere of the Iravan palace interiors.

As part of the opening, a screening of the feature documentary film "A Dream of Paradise" was also held, filmed by order of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry in the framework "Creative Azerbaijan" project and dedicated to the 200th anniversary of Mirza Gadim Iravani.

The exhibition will be open to visitors until July 18.