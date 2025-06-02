Azerbaijan Inks New Solar Power Agreements During Caspian Oil And Gas Exhibition
The Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan has signed a series of agreements as part of the 30th Anniversary International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition, further advancing the country's green energy agenda, Azernews reports.
One of the key agreements was signed with Enerso Jabrail LLC for the lease of land to construct the 50-megawatt Shams solar power plant in Azerbaijan.
In a similar move, the Ministry also signed a land lease agreement with Universal Solar Azerbaijan for the development of the 100-megawatt Gobustan solar power plant.
These projects are part of Azerbaijan's broader strategy to boost its renewable energy capacity and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.
