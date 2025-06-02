Eric Sprott Announces Changes To His Holdings In Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp.
As a result of the expiry of the Warrants, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns 8,509,250 Shares and 4,000,000 Warrants representing approximately 7.6% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 10.7% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants. The Warrant expiry resulted in a partially diluted ownership change of greater than 2% and, therefore, the filing of an update to the early warning report.
The securities are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.
Kirkland Lake Discoveries address is 1055 West Georgia Street, Suite 2129., Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 3P3. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on Kirkland Lake Discoveries profile on SEDAR+ at and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott's office at (416) 945-3294 (2176423 Ontario Ltd., 7 King Street East, Suite 1106, Toronto, Ontario, M5C 3C5).
