Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend For June 30, 2025 And Announces Renewal And Extension Of Debt Facilities
Renewal and Extension of Debt Facilities
Pine Cliff is pleased to announce it has finalized the renewal of its demand loan with a Canadian chartered bank at $15 million. The reduction to $12 million that was previously scheduled for May 31 has been eliminated.
The Company has also amended the agreement with its term debt holder to reduce its annual scheduled amortization payments to 7.5% of the initial principal balance from 15.0% previously, while also extending the maturity date on the facility to January 3, 2028. The dividend-linked amortization payments introduced in late 2024 have been eliminated.
About Pine Cliff
Pine Cliff is a natural gas and crude oil company with a long-term view of creating shareholder value. Further information relating to Pine Cliff may be found on sedarplus as well as on Pine Cliff's website at .
