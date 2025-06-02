Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. To Attend THE Mining Investment Event In Quebec City

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-06-02 09:06:12
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2025) - Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX: RAU) (TSXV: RSM) (FSE: 8TX) (OTCQB: RSGOF) ( "Resouro" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce that Executive Chairman Christopher Eager and Board Director Anne Landry will attend THE Mining Investment Event , taking place from June 3 to June 5, 2025, at the Centre des Congrès de Québec, Québec City, Canada.

The premier event brings together mining companies, institutional investors, government officials, and other industry stakeholders for three days of meetings and strategic discussions.

Christopher Eager and Anne Landry will be available for one-one-one meetings throughout the conference. Interested participants are encouraged to schedule a meeting via the event's official platform.

More information about the conference is available at .

Contact Information:

Chris Eager,
Executive Chair (Santiago)
...
+44 7388 0579809 		Alistair Stephens
Chief Executive Officer (Perth)
...
+614 88 99 25 		Emily Evans, SPOKE
Media and Content Manager
...
+61 401 337 959


About the Company

Resouro is a Canadian incorporated mineral exploration and development company, listed on the ASX, TSXV, OTC and FSE, focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in Brazil.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: VID Media

