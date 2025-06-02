Dynasty Gold Announces 5,000-Meter Drill Program To Follow Up New Mineralization Discovery In 2024 And Expand NI 43-101 Resource Estimate



Dynasty Gold Corp is pleased to announce an up-to 5,000-meter drill program as part of the 2025 exploration program on its 100% owned Thundercloud gold property.

The program will consist of up to 3,000 meters in the Pelham Zone. The primary focus of the drilling is to support an upgrade to the existing NI 43-101 open-pit Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE).

This program is to test down-dip and lateral extensions of high-grade gold mineralization - particularly along its eastern extent. Previous drill holes in close proximity returned a number of exceptionally high-grade gold values, including 8.4 g/t over 73.5m with a sub-interval of 3m of 151.65 g/t since 2022. The newly discovered surface mineralization south of Pelham, in 2024 will see up to 2,000 meters of drilling to extend mineralization in unexplored extensions of the Pelham Zone (see Figure 1 ).

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2025) - Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its plans for the 2025 exploration program on its 100% owned Thundercloud property, located in the Archean Manitou-Stormy Lakes Greenstone Belt, 47 kilometers southeast of Dryden, northwestern Ontario.

Dynasty's previous exploration work in Pelham Zone outlined mineralization in a sub-horizontal north-easterly plunging body within a regional scale north-dipping shear zone. Gold at the Pelham is found in basalt, gabbro, and conglomerate. The Pelham Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) zone coincides with a high-IP-Chargeability response at the vertical depth of the gold mineralization. Gold in the MRE zone is associated with sulphides, mainly pyrite (with higher-pyrite-content containing increased amounts of gold). Also, in areas where pyrite and pyrrhotite are found together, it leads to higher gold tenor. These iron-bearing sulphides can also be detected by airborne magnetic surveys.

This drill program will target eastwardly-plunging northerly-dipping gold-bearing Shear zone east of Pelham to support an upgrade to the existing NI 43-101 open-pit Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Pelham Zone, completed in 2021 prior to Dynasty's drilling. Through Dynasty's 7,400 meters of drilling, an internal resource model indicates that the resource has expanded significantly in both size and grade (see Figure 2 ).

Notably, the outline of the currently-defined Pelham MRE Zone closely aligns with the northern margin of an east-west trending magnetic high anomaly, as identified in a 2022 drone-based airborne magnetic survey. Moderate to high IP chargeability responses coincide with zones of elevated sulphide concentrations and correspond with the variable depth distribution of gold mineralization intersected by drilling.

A significant interval of up to several percent pyrite with anomalous gold values was intersected by TC24-06 drilled 1 km south of the Pelham Zone in 2024, testing one of the IP anomalies (please refer to press release January 22, 2025), reminiscent of the low-grade pyrite halo surrounding the high-grade core mineralization at the Pelham Zone. A program of up to 2,000 meters of drilling is planned in this area for 2025 to explore for a repeat of the Pelham Zone. Historical work conducted within these southern High-IP-Chargeability zones confirms the widespread occurrence of sulphides and anomalous gold mineralization. These chargeability anomalies coincide with moderate to high magnetic responses, the latter likely attributable to the presence of pyrrhotite.

Work in the southern Pelham includes geological mapping over the identified geophysical anomalies shown in Figure 1 , to assist with refining the location of drill targets planned for this area during the 2025 2000m drill campaign.

Recent evaluation and integration of historical magnetic, IP chargeability, and geochemical data for the Contact Zone has established a new exploration focus for the property, with several new targets identified for follow-up in the upcoming 2025 summer or fall season.







Figure 1 : Historical magnetic and IP chargeability in Pelham and South of Pelham

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 2 : Pelham 3D Resource Model

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by E. Max Baker Ph.D. (F), Technical Director of the company and a "Qualified Person" ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America with projects located in the Manitou-Stormy Lake greenstone belt in Ontario and in the Midas gold camp in Nevada. The Company is currently advancing its Thundercloud gold resource in northwest Ontario. A NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report, dated September 27, 2021, can be found on the Company's and SEDAR websites. The 100% owned Golden Repeat gold project in the Midas gold camp in Elko County, Nevada, is surrounded by a number of large-scale operating mines. For more information, please visit the Company's website .

