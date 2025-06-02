Award-Winning Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong Unveils His Ultimate Dads & Grads Gift Guide For 2025

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) West Palm Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2025) - With Father's Day and graduation season fast approaching, News Media Group, Inc. partnered with award-winning Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong and a handful of top brands by tackling the gift-giving dilemma head-on with a national satellite media tour (SMT) that included interviews by TV shows and news stations around the country.

Armstrong released his highly anticipated roundup of the year's hottest tech innovations and coolest trends, providing invaluable inspiration for those seeking the perfect present for the recent grad or saying thanks to dad. The curated selections span from cutting-edge laptops and immersive audio gear to a versatile Kindle, as well as smart home and lawn solutions, and even the latest must-have scents for men, ensuring a wide array of options to make any dad or grad's life easier and more enjoyable. A recap of the roundup along with details can be found on IntheNews .



Brands that were featured as gift ideas in the SMT included:

The HP OMEN MAX 16 Gaming Laptop. HP's most powerful consumer laptop yet- Equipped with AI-powered features and high-refresh graphics, engineered with advanced thermal architecture and power optimization to support simultaneous high-load CPU and GPU performance.

The HP HyperX Cloud III S Wireless Gaming Headset. Features immersive DTS® Headphone:X® spatial audio, 53mm angled drivers, up to 200 hours of battery life on Bluetooth, and dual wireless connectivity-2.4GHz USB-C and Bluetooth-for seamless use across PC, Mac, PS5, Mobile, and Switch.

The Kindle Scribe. A Kindle and notebook all in one that features a textured screen for paper-like writing, books and document annotation capabilities, and AI-powered notebook tools for summarization-all in one distraction-free device.

Irrigreen is a precise sprinkler system, using up to 50% less water than traditional systems. While these traditional systems use dozens of overlapping sprinkler zones that waste gallons of water each day, a single Irrigreen sprinkler head, controlled by an app, maps and precisely irrigates where needed, offering significant savings on rising water bills.

Old Spice Fiji Body Wash and Fiji Antiperspirant Deodorant . Celebrate Dads and Grads by upgrading their grooming routine with the refreshing tropical scent.

