Kuwait Security Forces Arrest Ten Persons For Drugs Dealing
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Interior announced on Monday detention of ten persons on charges of dealing with narcotics and psychotropic drugs in a chain of well-planned raids.
The MoI security information department said in a statement that the suspects were apprehended during security operations in Al-Gurain, Wafra, Andalos, Saad Al-Abdullah City, Khairan and Sabah Al-Salem districts.
The engaged personnel found and confiscated six kilograms of shabu (methamphetamine) materials, three kilograms of hashish, a Lyrica capsule, guns of various calibers, ammunition and suspicious funds.
It has affirmed the determination to pursue the security campaigns against "dealers in these contaminating substances," warning that the security forces will act firmly against such dangerous activities.
It called on the citizens and residents to cooperate with the security personnel and report about any suspicious activities for sake of safeguarding the society. (end)
