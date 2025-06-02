Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Atossa Therapeutics To Present At The Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference


2025-06-02 09:01:44
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SEATTLE, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS ) ("Atossa" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines for breast cancer, today announced that Dr. Steven Quay, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 5, 2025 at 7:35 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the Investors section of the Atossa website under "Events and Presentations" at . The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Atossa Therapeutics
 Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS ) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming breast cancer treatment through innovative science and patient-focused solutions. The company's lead product candidate, (Z)-endoxifen, is a highly potent SERM designed for use across the breast cancer spectrum, including prevention, neoadjuvant, adjuvant, and metastatic settings. Atossa is committed to advancing its robust clinical research programs to improve patient outcomes while creating sustainable value for shareholders. For more information, visit atossatherapeutics .

SOURCE Atossa Therapeutics Inc

MENAFN02062025003732001241ID1109625761

