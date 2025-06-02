Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + U.S. - China Trade Tensions Escalate


2025-06-02 09:01:43

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

  • Stocks are lower ahead of Monday's open after China accused the U.S. of breaching the terms of the trade deal agreed to last month, adding that it vows to respond. This is just the latest tension between the two sides.
  • Investors will be paying attention to jobs data coming in this week. The Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey and the ADP Private Payrolls Report will give Wall Street a glimpse of the job market before the April Jobs Report comes out on Friday.
  • As June trading begins, the S&P 500 is coming off its best month since November 2023. The DOW is also coming off a strong May, with a gain of 4%.

Opening Bell
 DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE: DRH ) celebrates its 20th anniversary of listing

Closing Bell
 Grindr (NYSE: GRND ) celebrates Pride Month 2025

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

MENAFN02062025003732001241ID1109625757

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search