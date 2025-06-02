403
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + U.S. - China Trade Tensions Escalate
Stocks are lower ahead of Monday's open after China accused the U.S. of breaching the terms of the trade deal agreed to last month, adding that it vows to respond. This is just the latest tension between the two sides.
Investors will be paying attention to jobs data coming in this week. The Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey and the ADP Private Payrolls Report will give Wall Street a glimpse of the job market before the April Jobs Report comes out on Friday.
As June trading begins, the S&P 500 is coming off its best month since November 2023. The DOW is also coming off a strong May, with a gain of 4%.
DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE: DRH ) celebrates its 20th anniversary of listing
Grindr (NYSE: GRND ) celebrates Pride Month 2025
