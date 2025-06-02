Fairway Schedules New Elevate Events

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Elevate is where ambition meets execution," said Haley Parker, Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer at Fairway. "This fall, we're bringing together some of the brightest minds-both within the mortgage industry and to real estate professionals in general-to share proven strategies, challenge conventional thinking, and reinforce the idea that perfection is not as important as the pursuit."

Attendees will hear from a curated lineup of respected speakers and business leaders offering practical insights on branding, growth, and leadership. "As someone who has been in this space for 24 years, I don't know of anyone who is doing what this team is doing for our industry," said Elevate Keynote Speaker Arjun Dhingra. "I am a lender, I am proud to be a part of it, and I just want to acknowledge how special this Elevate movement is."

"Elevate is all about equipping real estate agents and loan officers with tangible takeaways and actionable items they can implement right away," added Ashley Caronna, Fairway's Social Marketing and Business Development Manager. "It's not just inspiration-it's practical guidance designed to help you grow your brand, build meaningful relationships, and move your business forward in a way that feels authentic and effective."

Fall 2025 Elevate Event Schedule:



Thursday, August 21

Kansas City, Kansas | Overland Park Convention Center

Thursday, September 11

Denver, Colorado | Empower Field at Mile High

Thursday, September 25

Foxborough, Massachusetts | Gillette Stadium

October – Date TBD

Austin, Texas | Venue To Be Announced Thursday, November 13

Las Vegas, Nevada | The Bellagio

We also want to thank the incredible markets of Seattle, Sioux Falls, and Orlando for hosting Elevate events earlier this year and helping set the tone for what's ahead.

About Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp.

Madison, WI- and Carrollton, TX-based Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (NMLS #2289) is a full-service mortgage lender licensed in all 50 states. Fairway is the #2 overall retail lender in the U.S.

SOURCE Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation