Fairway Schedules New Elevate Events
Attendees will hear from a curated lineup of respected speakers and business leaders offering practical insights on branding, growth, and leadership. "As someone who has been in this space for 24 years, I don't know of anyone who is doing what this team is doing for our industry," said Elevate Keynote Speaker Arjun Dhingra. "I am a lender, I am proud to be a part of it, and I just want to acknowledge how special this Elevate movement is."
"Elevate is all about equipping real estate agents and loan officers with tangible takeaways and actionable items they can implement right away," added Ashley Caronna, Fairway's Social Marketing and Business Development Manager. "It's not just inspiration-it's practical guidance designed to help you grow your brand, build meaningful relationships, and move your business forward in a way that feels authentic and effective."
Fall 2025 Elevate Event Schedule:
-
Thursday, August 21
Kansas City, Kansas | Overland Park Convention Center Thursday, September 11
Denver, Colorado | Empower Field at Mile High Thursday, September 25
Foxborough, Massachusetts | Gillette Stadium October – Date TBD
Austin, Texas | Venue To Be Announced Thursday, November 13
Las Vegas, Nevada | The Bellagio
We also want to thank the incredible markets of Seattle, Sioux Falls, and Orlando for hosting Elevate events earlier this year and helping set the tone for what's ahead.
About Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp.
Madison, WI- and Carrollton, TX-based Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (NMLS #2289) is a full-service mortgage lender licensed in all 50 states. Fairway is the #2 overall retail lender in the U.S.
SOURCE Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- Moonx: Bydfi's On-Chain Trading Engine - A Ticket From CEX To DEX
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
CommentsNo comment