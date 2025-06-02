Net Asset Value(S)

NAV ANNOUNCEMENT

2 June 2025

The Board of Foresight VCT plc is pleased to announce that the unaudited Net Asset Value as at 31 March 2025 was 80.5p per share.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary:

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations:

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181