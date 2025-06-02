Net Asset Value(S)
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46
NAV ANNOUNCEMENT
2 June 2025
The Board of Foresight VCT plc is pleased to announce that the unaudited Net Asset Value as at 31 March 2025 was 80.5p per share.
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181
Legal Disclaimer:
