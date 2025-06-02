The Difference Between Neck Lifts And Facelifts: Dr. James Shire Of Shire Facial Plastic Surgery Shares Insights In Hellonation Magazine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facial rejuvenation procedures often raise questions about how different treatments compare, particularly neck lifts and facelifts. Dr. James Shire of Shire Facial Plastic Surgery in Chattanooga, Tennessee, offers clarity by explaining that while these procedures are often discussed separately, they are closely connected in practice and purpose.

A facelift is a comprehensive approach that targets the midface down through the neck, addressing sagging cheeks, jowling, and neck bands that develop as skin and tissues yield to gravity over time. In contrast, a neck lift focuses specifically on the neck and jawline, making it a more limited option suitable for patients with localized concerns and relatively good skin elasticity. Dr. Shire notes that younger individuals showing early signs of aging often find the neck lift effective for maintaining a youthful appearance without full facial surgery.

However, aging rarely occurs in isolation, and treating one area without addressing adjacent regions can sometimes lead to imbalanced results. Dr. Shire emphasizes that combining procedures-such as integrating a facelift with volume restoration techniques like fat grafting or fillers-can create more harmonious, natural-looking outcomes. This is especially true for patients over 50, who may benefit most from a full facelift that includes the neck.

By understanding the distinct roles and overlap of these procedures, patients are better equipped to make informed decisions. Dr. Shire advocates for personalized consultations to assess individual aging patterns and to determine the best strategy for long-lasting rejuvenation.

The full article, Are Neck Lifts & Facelifts the Same? , offers in-depth insights from Dr. James Shire of Shire Facial Plastic Surgery, featured in HelloNation Magazine.

