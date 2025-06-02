PARMIGIANI FLEURIER: NEW TORIC QUANTIÈME PERPÉTUEL IN PLATINUM & ROSE GOLD

COAXIAL ELEGANCE

After redefining the codes of modern masculine elegance with its re-launch in 2024, Parmigiani Fleurier's Toric collection continues to push the boundaries of Haute Horlogerie with the new Toric Quantième Perpétuel . Embodying Parmigiani Fleurier's contemporary spirit, the timepiece combines a luminous aesthetic with a unique coaxial display masterfully designed to maintain purity of the dial. Rare and vibrant with emotions, it captures the very essence of time with incomparable sensory elegance.

Toric Quantième Perpétuel is offered in two highly exclusive editions: an 18-carat rose gold and a platinum version, limited to only 50 examples of each.

PURITY & READABILITY

The dial of a Quantième Perpétuel wristwatch is too often cluttered with the multitude of information typical of this complication. True to its minimalist vision, Parmigiani Fleurier simplifies this aesthetic with an ingenious coaxial display: all essential information is harmoniously grouped on two subdials positioned at 4 and 8 o'clock, one displaying day and date the other, month and leap years.

This intuitive layout generously preserves the central space for the fundamental hour and minute indications as well as the House's distinctive emblem. Three correctors discreetly located on the case side facilitate smooth adjustment of the calendar functions. This purity provides an immediate sense of serenity and rare visual clarity, perfectly embodying Parmigiani Fleurier's quest for balance.

THE ART OF AN 18-CARAT ROSE GOLD MANUFACTURE MOVEMENT

A“grand complication” indeed, and a very refined watch, Toric Quantième Perpétuel remains true to the spirit that guided the collection's highly anticipated renaissance last year. For both versions, the manufacture movement is crafted in 18-carat rose gold. The case is offered in either 18-carat rose gold or 950 platinum, while the dial is made of 18-carat rose gold or 18-carat white gold.

The sapphire caseback reveals the watches innermost beauty. Large 18-carat rose gold surfaces serve as bridges, arranged in a pure geometric perspective and decorated with the distinctive Côtes de Fleurier decorative finish, offering a delicate visual contrast with the sandblasted mainplate. Only the two barrels and the regulating organ are visible. This innovative and novel architecture embraces the great traditions of watchmaking, while presenting a contemporary aesthetic.

CHROMATIC VIBRATIONS & SENSORY EMOTION

The overall lines of the case are pure and minimalist. No protrusions or aggressive angles, just a natural elegance visible from every perspective – whether viewed in profile or from the front. In line with all the novelties presented by the brand in 2025, the Toric Quantième Perpétuel features masterfully hand-grained dials in a choice of two colours with immediate emotional appeal: an ultra-luminous blue, radiating positive energy for the platinum version, and a“Golden Hour” shade, soft and warm like a gentle caress on the skin, for the rose gold version. The soft nubuck straps complete this sensory experience, providing an exceptional touch that is warm, and modern.

HOROLOGICAL SARTORIALITY AS A SIGNATURE

Produced in a limited series of 50 pieces per model, these two creations fully express Parmigiani Fleurier's idea of contemporary luxury: a rare elegance, deeply personal, designed for those who seek both pure emotion and perfect mastery of time.