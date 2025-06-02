Kopi Luwak Coffee Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Global Kopi luwak coffee's Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2025

Kopi luwak coffee's market size has witnessed strong growth in preceding years. The market rose from $7.84 billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach $8.28 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.7%.

Where Is The Kopi Luwak Coffee Market Headed In The Future?

The kopi luwak coffee market is expected to continue its robust growth in coming years, growing to $10.27 billion by 2029 with a projected CAGR of 5.5%. This growth trajectory through the historic period can be associated with factors such as exclusivity and rarity, enhanced consumer perception, luxury appeal, cultural and artisanal heritage, effective marketing and branding strides, globalization, and a surge in demand.

What Drives The Increasing Kopi Luwak Coffee Market Size ?

The growth drivers in the forecast period include the continued exclusivity and rarity of the product, the evolution of consumer preferences, innovative marketing strategies, expanding global market, environmental and social responsibility. Significant trends propelling the market include technological advancements in production, sustainable and ethical sourcing, demand for specialty coffees, e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales, and increased consumer awareness and education.

Who Are The Key Players In The Kopi Luwak Coffee Market?

With the world's growing interest in coffee expected to fuel the kopi luwak coffee market growth trajectory, major players operating in the market include entities like The Kopi Luwak Coffee Company, Wild Gayo Luwak, Rumacoffee Co, Bantai Civet Coffee Co, Kopi Luwak Direct, Kaya Kopi LLC, Luwak Star Gourmet Coffee, and Domba Coffee Singapore PTE LTD. These companies are capitalizing on the increasing coffee craze which refers to the aromatic beverage brewed from roasted and ground coffee beans whose complex flavors and acids contributing to the quality of high-scoring specialty coffees are removed during the digestive process.

What Are The Latest Developments In The Kopi Luwak Coffee Market?

In line with emerging trends, product innovations are becoming increasingly prominent in the kopi luwak coffee market. Key market players are introducing innovative products such as INDOxyz, an Indonesian coffee, to sustain their market position. Notably, in March 2023, Snoop Dogg, a US-based rapper and entrepreneur, launched the INDOxyz premium coffee brand. The product's unique selling point is that it is sourced from the Gayo region in Sumatra and other Indonesian regions known for producing the finest Arabica and kopi luwak coffee.

How Is The Market Of The Kopi Luwak Coffee Segmented?

The kopi luwak coffee market, as covered in this detailed report, is segmented into three categories by product offering raw coffee beans, cooked beans, and coffee feed type constituting Arabica, Robusta, and Liberica and distribution channels including online and offline sales. The subsegments under raw coffee beans involve Unprocessed Kopi Luwak Beans and Green Kopi Luwak Beans, whereas cooked beans include Roasted Kopi Luwak Beans and Brewed Kopi Luwak Coffee which sums up the overall genre of the product offering in this coffee market.

What Does The Regional Breakdown Of The Kopi Luwak Coffee Market Look Like?

Speaking of the regional influences in the kopi luwak coffee market, in 2024, North America dominated as the largest consumer section. During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest growth, potentially making it the hotbed for kopi luwak coffee market growth, considering the other regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

