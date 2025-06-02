Global Wearable Digital Rights Management Market Forecast: Key Growth Drivers, Trends, And Opportunities 2025 - 2034

Digital Rights Management Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Projected Market Size Of The Digital Rights Management Market?

The digital rights management market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It has seen a rise from $5.82 billion in 2024 to $6.71 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 15.3%. This growth in the historic period can be attributed to the evolution of the media industry,

What Is The Future Forecast For The Digital Rights Management Market?

Looking ahead, the digital rights management market size is expected to see rapid growth over the next decade too, reaching $13.7 billion in 2029, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 19.5%. This projected growth over the forecast period can be attributed to a surge in cyber threats, cross-platform compatibility, personalized content delivery, hybrid content models, and an increased focus on content security.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Digital Rights Management Market?

Major trends shaping the forecast period include the advent of cloud-based DRM solutions, integration with analytics, the use of blockchain for DRM, the rise of subscription and streaming services, collaboration with AI and machine learning, and increased usage of augmented and virtual reality AR/VR. Explore comprehensive insights with a detailed sample report: Sample Link

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Digital Rights Management Market?

Increasing security concerns have played a significant role in the growth of the digital rights management market. The widespread use of PCs and laptops has led to an increase in the number of hackers looking to intrude into corporate and government networks to access and steal critical information for monetary and business gains. Alongside this, corporations are seeking real-time data solutions and focusing on data transmission and storage across various platforms - mobile devices, the cloud, universal serial bus USB, and disks.

Who Are The Primary Industry Players In The Digital Rights Management Market?

Leading the way in the digital rights management market are major companies such as Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Sony Corporation, International Business Machine Corporation, Oracle Corporation, OpenText Corporation, Intralinks Holdings Inc., Kudelski Group, Irdeto B.V., BuyDRM Inc., EditionGuard LLC, Vera Security Inc., Fasoo Inc., Intertrust Technologies Corporation, NextLabs Inc., Conax AS, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Verimatrix Inc., Seclore Technology, Vitrium Systems Inc., FileOpen Systems Inc., Digify Inc., EZDRM Inc., Locklizard Limited, Verance Corporation, MediaSilo Inc., Cinedigm Corp., and Friend MTS Ltd. To stay ahead in the field, these companies are developing innovative technologies. For instance, they are working on DRM tools designed to control access to and use of copyrighted digital content. Pre-book the report for a swift delivery: Full Report Link

How Is The Digital Rights Management Market Segmented?

By applications, end-users, industries, and deployment mode - the digital rights management market covers a broad spectrum. Notably, it caters to SMEs and large enterprises across various industries such as Healthcare, Music, Education, BFSI, Legal Or Law, Printing And Publication, Software, Television And Film, and more. The deployment can be either on-premise or on the cloud.

Subsegmentation charts the market by mobile content, video on demand, mobile gaming, eBooks, and other applications, each further having its own dividing lines.

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Digital Rights Management Market?

Where does each region stand in the market? North America dominated the digital rights management market in 2024, but Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report also covers regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Additionally, countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain are also featured.

