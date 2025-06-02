CDG Integrates Elements OSS/BSS Platform With Nokia's Altiplano And Corteca Cloud Platforms

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CDG is pleased to announce its integration with Nokia's Altiplano and Corteca Cloud platforms.

CHAMPAIGN, IL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Communications Data Group, Inc. (CDG), a leading provider of innovative OSS/BSS solutions for broadband service providers, is pleased to announce its integration with Nokia's Altiplano platform and its official induction into the Nokia Connected Partner Program (CPP). In addition, CDG has extended this OSS/BSS integration to Nokia's Corteca Cloud platform, marking a major milestone in advancing cloud-native operations and service orchestration.

The integration of CDG's Elements OSS/BSS platform with Nokia Altiplano, a cloud-native broadband access controller and network automation platform, enables broadband providers to leverage real-time network data and intelligent automation capabilities directly within their business operations and subscriber management workflows. This fusion supports accelerated service delivery, improved operational efficiency, and enhanced customer experiences through zero-touch provisioning and automated fault and performance management.

CDG's collaboration with Nokia's also includes a successful integration between CDG's Subscriber Hub and the Corteca Cloud platform-a next-generation, cloud-native software suite for Wi-Fi and home connectivity management. This represents a key OSS/BSS integration between these platforms, providing seamless synchronization of subscriber data and device provisioning, while aligning with Corteca's mission of delivering single-pane-of-glass solutions.

“Joining Nokia's Connected Partner Program is a significant step in our continued commitment to providing interoperable, future-ready OSS/BSS solutions,” said Tony Stout, Chief Technology Officer at CDG.“Our integrations with Altiplano and Corteca Cloud not only demonstrate the flexibility and power of our Elements platform, but also ensure broadband providers can adopt open, integrated single-pane-of-glass solutions that evolve with the pace of next-generation networks.”

“We are pleased that CDG is leveraging Nokia's leading and open APIs of Altiplano and Corteca to deliver these services enabling integrations,” said David Eckard, Vice President of Broadband Partners.“We welcome CDG to Nokia's Connected Partner Program.”

CDG and Nokia will continue to collaborate on enabling open broadband network innovation, including expanded use cases for subscriber service management, automated provisioning, and intelligent analytics.

About CDG:

CDG provides a cloud-based, SaaS-delivered OSS/BSS platform for voice, video, data, circuit, and interconnect services for retail and wholesale broadband service providers and carriers. We deliver value to our clients through our open architecture, operator-driven solutions that empower them to create the optimal service ecosystem for growing their customer base, improving their BI, and developing the latest AI/ML and automation technologies to increase their operational efficiencies and capabilities.

About Nokia:

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

