Ukraine, Russia Hold Second Round Of Peace Talks In Turkey After Series Of Intense Attacks, 'Spider Web'
Ukraine's delegation was led by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, while Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, headed the Russian side, according to official reports.
Recent comments by senior officials in both countries indicate they remain far apart on the key conditions for stopping the war, reported AFP.
The talks took place at Istanbul's Ciragan Palace, with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan opening the session with a formal address.Attacks over the weekend
Ukraine, on Sunday, reportedly launched an unprecedent assault on four Russian airbases thousands of kilometres apart, destroying more than 40 warplanes.
The raid was unprecedented in its scope and geographic reach, targeting bases in Russia's Arctic, Siberia and Far East more than 7,000 kilometres from Ukraine, reported AFP.
