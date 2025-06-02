PM Modi To Meet Global Outreach Teams On India's Anti-Terror Push After Operation Sindoor

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet members of the multi-party delegations that visited 33 countries as part of India's diplomatic mission following the Pahalgam terror attack and the launch of Operation Sindoor .

The meeting is expected to take place in New Delhi on June 9 or 10, according to official sources quoted by several media reports.

Soon after the deadly attack in Pahalgam , the Indian government launched an unprecedented international outreach effort. Seven delegations were dispatched overseas to present India's position, explain the launch of Operation Sindoor, and gather global support against terrorism. These delegations included Members of Parliament from different political parties, senior leaders, and seasoned diplomats.

Each group on the Operation Sindoor delegation team was led by a prominent parliamentarian, reflecting the government's bipartisan approach. The leaders included:



Shashi Tharoor (Indian National Congress)

Ravi Shankar Prasad (Bharatiya Janata Party)

Sanjay Kumar Jha (Janata Dal United)

Baijayant Panda (BJP)

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam)

Supriya Sule (Nationalist Congress Party) Shrikant Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena)

Sources said the Prime Minister Modi will be briefed in detail on the outcomes of these visits, ranging from high-level meetings to strategic conversations held with global leaders. Delegates will also share insights into the tone and response of the international community on India's stand against terrorism and its regional security concerns.

The objective of these delegations was to create awareness about the threat India faces, especially in light of the Pahalgam attack, and to build international pressure against terrorist groups and their backers.

In the lead-up to the outreach review, PM Modi will also chair a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on June 4 at 4:30 pm, the first such meeting since Operation Sindoor was launched in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror incident.

This meeting is expected to cover internal and strategic assessments of the situation, as well as India's ongoing diplomatic and security response.

India's global outreach after the Pahalgam attack marks one of its most coordinated diplomatic moves in recent years. The upcoming meetings will be crucial in shaping the next phase of India's counter-terror strategy.