The Future Of Wellness In An AI World

AI Is Redefining Consumer Expectations, Even in the Nutraceutical Sector. Brand Strategies Should Adjust, Too.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends in AI are shaping the next era of health and wellness marketing. The power of artificial intelligence to personalize, predict, and engage with consumers is creating a new set of standards when it comes to distributing and marketing nutraceutical products. TruLife Distribution CEO Brian Gould sees the impact - and he is keen to take advantage of the opportunities it is creating for his clients.

AI isn't a new trend in retail. Back in May 2023, one study from GenAI Chat Cloud company Botco found that 73% of marketers were already using AI tools - and 43% of them were seeing double ROI or more on the investment. Thought leaders at the time were already pointing out AI's use in retail spaces (including the health and wellness sector). Fast forward two years, and AI's place in the wellness world has only become more entrenched.

"AI is here to stay," said Brian Gould. Gould is the founder and current CEO of the health and wellness marketing and distribution agency TruLife Distribution. "AI isn't a magic bullet," he clarified. "It's a tool, just like all other tech. And when you can see its value and implement it in the right ways, it can empower even the smallest nutraceutical manufacturer or wellness service provider to amplify and target their marketing efforts like never before."

One way this is possible is through personalization. While personalized automations have been around for years, AI takes it to the next level. One example of this came in March, when Michael Anthonavage, VP of Innovation at Vitaquest, explained how the nutraceutical giant leans on partner-driven consumer data and AI-backed insights to align products with evolving customer needs, behaviors, and preferences.

Other reports have highlighted both the existing and potential impact of AI in nutraceutical research and development. AI has the power to help predict consumer trends and forecast demand through comprehensive and complex market insights that were previously difficult for anyone (let alone small businesses with limited budgets) to access. This can help even smaller or scaling nutraceutical manufacturers anticipate demand and adjust marketing strategies accordingly.

Customer engagement is also benefiting from AI. Small operations can use AI tools such as chatbots and virtual assistants to answer basic consumer questions around the clock. AI can also boost consumer engagement through things like identifying influencers who align with trends, as well as repurposing content across multiple media and communication outlets.

"AI is the tool of the future," Gould declared. "The key is figuring out how you can leverage it for success. That's why you want to work with a qualified partner like TruLife Distribution. Our team has the experience and industry awareness to help make the most out of every AI prediction and vet each datapoint. That combination of human experience and artificial intelligence makes it possible to match your strategy with current market conditions so you can optimize every penny you put into your marketing and distribution efforts."

About TruLife Distribution

TruLife Distribution is the brainchild of Brian Gould, whose extensive industry knowledge comes from both personal experience and familial expertise stemming from three previous generations of manufacturing and retail distribution professionals. His company has a robust brick-and-mortar distribution network, is run by a team of veteran professionals, and offers a full-service experience that includes sales, marketing, and distribution. Learn more about TruLife Distribution at trulifedist .

TruLife Distribution

(954) 414-0380

[email protected]

SOURCE TruLife Distribution

