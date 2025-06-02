Esvolta Hires Tonja L. Wicks To Lead Government And Regulatory Affairs
"We're thrilled to welcome Tonja to our team at such a critical time for the energy storage industry and in our nation's energy journey. I'm confident that she will create and expand pathways for esVolta, and the wider energy storage industry, by enhancing engagement with regulators, policymakers, and communities," said Randolph Mann, CEO, esVolta. "Battery energy storage is helping to meet our nation's need for energy resiliency, and we plan to work closely with federal, state and regional governments to help achieve this critical goal."
Wicks brings 20 years of experience, leadership and vision in the utility, IPP, and renewable energy industries, having most recently worked as Vice President of Regulatory Affairs for battery energy storage startup Elevate Renewables.
Tonja holds an MBA from American University and an MA in Public Policy and BA in Political Science degrees from Howard University in Washington, DC. She is based in Pittsburgh, PA.
About esVolta
Founded in 2017, esVolta, LP is a top developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale energy storage projects across the US. The company's portfolio of operational plus in-construction projects totals about 1.5 gigawatt hours of storage capacity, and the firm is developing a large pipeline of future storage projects. esVolta is a portfolio company of Generate Capital, PBC, a leading sustainable infrastructure company driving the infrastructure transition. Additional information about esVolta is available at .
