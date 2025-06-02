Thyim Launches In Tulsa, Delivering 15-Minute Real-World Help Through High-Speed On-Demand App

"This isn't about convenience, it's about immediacy," said R.M. Easterly, Founder and CEO of Thyim. "When something unexpected happens, people don't want to wait hours or search through listings. They want trusted help, right now. That's what Thyim delivers."

From Roadside to Real Life

The idea for Thyim began over five years ago, when Easterly was stranded in winter weather waiting for roadside assistance that never arrived. That moment, along with stories from others experiencing the same thing, planted the seed for a faster, people-powered solution. Before launching Thyim, Easterly also worked in multiple gig economy roles to understand how traditional systems could be reimagined to serve customers and workers.

High Demand, Real Impact

Before its public Tulsa launch, and with zero paid advertising, Thyim's beta phase in Detroit generated:



Over 3,000 service requests

Thousands of organic app downloads Celebrity usage and viral video exposure

Users open the app, place a request, and a nearby background-checked Helper responds, arriving in 15 minutes or less.

A New Standard in On-Demand Support

Thyim is redefining how real-world needs are met:



Everyday people helping everyday people

No estimates or long waits

Indoor, outdoor, and roadside requests Simple, fast, trust-based support

User Reaction

"Thyim got me out of a jam faster than I thought possible," said Tara M., a beta user. "I placed a request and someone showed up within 10 minutes. I couldn't believe it. The app is a lifesaver."

Local Partnership for Impact

To support its rollout, Thyim has partnered with Family Promise of Tulsa County, introducing new economic opportunities by connecting people seeking flexible income with local, real-time requests.

"This isn't gig work. It's a reimagined, neighborhood-based solution built to scale," Easterly added. "Thyim is the app you open when you need something done, and someone shows up. That's the future."

Now Available

Thyim is now live in Tulsa on iOS and Android. First-time users can receive 50% off their first request for a limited time.

About THYIM INC.

Thyim is the urgent help platform for the modern world. Built to solve everyday problems fast, the app connects users with background-checked Helpers who can arrive in 15 minutes or less. From roadside issues to in-home tasks, Thyim is creating the infrastructure for real-time, real-life help. Backed by Techstars Tulsa 2025, Thyim is rapidly expanding into new cities. Learn more: .

