AI+ Expo 2025: Jumptuit To Unveil Genesis J2T, Anticipatory Intelligence At SCSP's AI+ Expo, The Intersection Of AI And National Security

Beyond Large Language Models (LLMs): Anticipatory Intelligence, the Next Stage in Artificial Intelligence

NEW YORK, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumptuit announced today that it will unveil Genesis J2T, Anticipatory Intelligence at the Special Competitive Studies Project's (SCSP) AI+ Expo, scheduled for June 2-4, 2025, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

Jumptuit's Founder and CEO, Donald Leka will present and provide a live demonstration of Jumptuit's flagship Genesis J2T Anticipatory Intelligence technology, forecasting inflection points for geopolitical, environmental, and market events.

The AI+ Expo serves as a forum for industry, government, and academic research entities to exhibit the latest Artificial Intelligence breakthroughs to advance National Security and Allied Competitiveness.

Genesis J2T is a Decentralized Learning Framework consisting of interlocking modules that communicate across sectors, disciplines, and geographies, sharing real-time data and insights, and accelerating learning that critically advances the accuracy of forecasting.

Genesis J2T performs continuous, live, synchronized assessments of cross-sector data, forecasting systemic risk and market opportunities, and generating geopolitical, environmental, and public health inflection points for strategic action.

"Genesis J2T minimizes reliance on centralized processing, historical data, and manual intervention," said Inventor and Jumptuit Founder and CEO, Donald Leka. "Genesis J2T enables continuous, high-resolution analysis of diverse and complex datasets, allowing for a critical understanding of precedent conditions, improving the ability to anticipate and respond to emerging developments."

About The Jumptuit Group

The Jumptuit Group (TJG) is an AI research and development company working in the emerging field of Anticipatory Intelligence.

The purpose of Anticipatory Intelligence is to observe and understand the antecedent elements of events, their movements and the forces among them, based on heightened sensory and spatial intelligence.

Our goal is to accelerate the anticipation of events that pose risks and opportunities to organizations and help policymakers and practitioners develop anticipatory strategies to improve stakeholder outcomes.

TJG is an interconnected network of subsidiary companies across geographies and sectors realizing synergies among them. TJG companies operate within the same technology, licensing, and business model framework, allowing for seamless deployment of product modules between the Operating Vertical Companies (OVCs).

